his exclusive train will operate through Coldplay’s much-awaited shows on January 18, 19 and 21 offering fans a hassle-free and eco-friendly way to get to the venue at D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai

This exclusive train will operate through Coldplay’s much-awaited shows on January 18, 19 and 21 offering fans a hassle-free and eco-friendly way to travel. Photo Courtesy: AFP

Listen to this article Coldplay Mumbai performance: BookMyShow collaborates with Indian Railways, Cityflo for exclusive train, private buses; check details x 00:00

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, has once again joined forces with the Indian Railways to launch a dedicated local train service for the Mumbai leg of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour in India. This exclusive train will operate through Coldplay’s much-awaited shows on January 18, 19 and 21 offering fans a hassle-free and eco-friendly way to get to the venue at DY Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exclusive train will connect western, central and harbour lines running between Goregaon and Nerul, stopping at key locations such as Andheri, Bandra, Chembur and Jui Nagar on both onward and return journeys. At just Rs 500 for a two-way ticket, exclusively available on BookMyShow, this service provides a hassle-free way for fans to travel while connecting with like-minded music lovers. Adding to the convenience, BookMyShow Live has also partnered with Cityflo, enabling fans to book private buses from Goregaon, South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, through the Cityflo app.

This is the second time that BookMyShow Live and Indian Railways have come together. It was previously seen during the U2: Joshua Tree Tour at D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium in 2019.

“At BookMyShow Live, we believe that the fan experience begins long before the first note is played,” said Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow. “This exclusive train is a reflection of our commitment to making live entertainment as accessible and memorable as possible. By partnering with Indian Railways and extending the convenience through Cityflo, we are ensuring a seamless and exciting journey for Coldplay fans. This is about much more than just getting to the concert - it’s about building connections, sharing excitement and creating memories together with like-minded fans. After the success of our 2019 partnership with the Indian Railways for U2’s The Joshua Tree tour, we’re excited to once again join hands to create an experience that’s memorable from the first mile to the last.”

Making it more than just a mode of transportation, they also want to help fans jam to their favourite Coldplay tracks, connect with fellow music enthusiasts and feel the energy of the concert before even arriving at the venue. With stops that conveniently connect Mumbai’s key locations across the western, central and harbour line routes, fans can skip the stress of traffic and parking, choosing instead to start their concert journey on a note of convenience, camaraderie and sustainability.



Tickets for the exclusive train are now available on BookMyShow, while Cityflo bus bookings can be made through the Cityflo app.