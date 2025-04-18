McCullum produced an innings that not only etched his name into cricketing folklore but also set the tone for IPL’s audacious future

Brendon McCullum (Pic: @kkriders/X)

When the Indian Premier League (IPL) took its first breath on a warm evening in Bengaluru, few could have predicted the cultural and sporting phenomenon it would become. Born out of curiosity, innovation, and a touch of skepticism, the league promised entertainment, but what unfolded that night was beyond imagination.

Brendon McCullum, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter from New Zealand, turned the inaugural match into a spectacle for the ages. Walking out to open for the Kolkata Knight Riders alongside captain Sourav Ganguly against Rahul Dravid-led Royal Challengers Bangalore side, McCullum produced an innings that not only etched his name into cricketing folklore but also set the tone for IPL’s audacious future.

The 𝑩𝒂𝒛igar of KKR & #IPL's first-ever Centurion 🫡#OnThisDay in 2008, Brendon McCullum became a Knight! 💜 pic.twitter.com/xyhSx4XHti — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 4, 2024

With fearless intent and unmatched flair, McCullum unleashed a relentless assault on the RCB bowlers, hammering an unbeaten 158 runs off just 73 deliveries. His innings was a symphony of power-hitting and precision, peppered with 10 boundaries and a staggering 13 sixes. The iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, normally a fortress of noise, was reduced to stunned silence, only to erupt in awe at the mayhem unfolding before them.

McCullum’s 158* was not just the first century in IPL history, it stood as the league’s highest individual score for five long years. His heroics propelled KKR to a mammoth total of 222 for 3 in their 20 overs. As if scripted to perfection, the bowlers backed up the batters with clinical precision. Ashok Dinda (2 for 9), Ajit Agarkar (3 for 25), Ishant Sharma (1 for 7), and even Ganguly (2 for 21) ripped through the RCB batting lineup, skittling them out for a mere 82 in 15.1 overs.

That night, cricket changed. The IPL wasn't just born, it was baptized in fire, sixes, and roaring crowds.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 at a glance

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to break their winless streak at home as they take on a buoyant Punjab Kings outfit in a crucial IPL 2025 clash on Friday. However, their quest for a maiden home victory this season could hinge on their ability to neutralize the threat posed by the crafty Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahal, renowned for his guile and control, is expected to be a key weapon in Punjab’s arsenal. The leg-spinner, along with off-spinner Glenn Maxwell, will be aware of the challenges RCB batters have faced against spin at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this season. Notably, R Sai Kishore (2/22 for Gujarat Titans), Kuldeep Yadav (2/17), and Vipraj Nigam (2/18, both Delhi Capitals) all found success exploiting the surface’s responsiveness once the field restrictions were eased.

Adding to the intrigue is the familiarity both Chahal and Maxwell possess with the Bengaluru pitch and conditions, having spent multiple seasons as part of the RCB setup. Their inside knowledge could prove vital in strategizing against the home side’s batting unit.

From a tactical standpoint, RCB might draw some comfort from the context of their previous home games. In both defeats to GT and DC, they batted first in dry, no-dew conditions, conditions that arguably offered greater assistance to spin.

On the flip side, RCB aren’t without spin options of their own. The presence of Krunal Pandya and the promising Suyash Sharma gives the hosts a chance to fight fire with fire in the middle overs.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s pace contingent, featuring Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen, may not carry the star power of Josh Hazlewood or Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but they offer enough versatility and swing to keep the RCB top order on its toes.