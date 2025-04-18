Breaking News
12-year-old Thane boy found alone on train while trying to reach grandfather in UP
Thane: 29 kids abused at child shelter, five people held in Kalyan
Mumbai: SGNP leopard to shoot videos via radio collar
Mumbai: Dentist held for buying kids, assaulting them
Mumbai: Two chain-snatching incidents in 20 mins in Powai; thieves held
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 When Brendon McCullum smashed 158 to stun RCB in IPL curtain raiser

IPL 2025: When Brendon McCullum smashed 158* to stun RCB in IPL curtain-raiser

Updated on: 18 April,2025 04:34 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

McCullum produced an innings that not only etched his name into cricketing folklore but also set the tone for IPL’s audacious future

IPL 2025: When Brendon McCullum smashed 158* to stun RCB in IPL curtain-raiser

Brendon McCullum (Pic: @kkriders/X)

Listen to this article
IPL 2025: When Brendon McCullum smashed 158* to stun RCB in IPL curtain-raiser
x
00:00

When the Indian Premier League (IPL) took its first breath on a warm evening in Bengaluru, few could have predicted the cultural and sporting phenomenon it would become. Born out of curiosity, innovation, and a touch of skepticism, the league promised entertainment, but what unfolded that night was beyond imagination.


Brendon McCullum, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter from New Zealand, turned the inaugural match into a spectacle for the ages. Walking out to open for the Kolkata Knight Riders alongside captain Sourav Ganguly against Rahul Dravid-led Royal Challengers Bangalore side, McCullum produced an innings that not only etched his name into cricketing folklore but also set the tone for IPL’s audacious future.



With fearless intent and unmatched flair, McCullum unleashed a relentless assault on the RCB bowlers, hammering an unbeaten 158 runs off just 73 deliveries. His innings was a symphony of power-hitting and precision, peppered with 10 boundaries and a staggering 13 sixes. The iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, normally a fortress of noise, was reduced to stunned silence, only to erupt in awe at the mayhem unfolding before them.

McCullum’s 158* was not just the first century in IPL history, it stood as the league’s highest individual score for five long years. His heroics propelled KKR to a mammoth total of 222 for 3 in their 20 overs. As if scripted to perfection, the bowlers backed up the batters with clinical precision. Ashok Dinda (2 for 9), Ajit Agarkar (3 for 25), Ishant Sharma (1 for 7), and even Ganguly (2 for 21) ripped through the RCB batting lineup, skittling them out for a mere 82 in 15.1 overs.

That night, cricket changed. The IPL wasn't just born, it was baptized in fire, sixes, and roaring crowds.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 at a glance

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to break their winless streak at home as they take on a buoyant Punjab Kings outfit in a crucial IPL 2025 clash on Friday. However, their quest for a maiden home victory this season could hinge on their ability to neutralize the threat posed by the crafty Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahal, renowned for his guile and control, is expected to be a key weapon in Punjab’s arsenal. The leg-spinner, along with off-spinner Glenn Maxwell, will be aware of the challenges RCB batters have faced against spin at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this season. Notably, R Sai Kishore (2/22 for Gujarat Titans), Kuldeep Yadav (2/17), and Vipraj Nigam (2/18, both Delhi Capitals) all found success exploiting the surface’s responsiveness once the field restrictions were eased.

Adding to the intrigue is the familiarity both Chahal and Maxwell possess with the Bengaluru pitch and conditions, having spent multiple seasons as part of the RCB setup. Their inside knowledge could prove vital in strategizing against the home side’s batting unit.

From a tactical standpoint, RCB might draw some comfort from the context of their previous home games. In both defeats to GT and DC, they batted first in dry, no-dew conditions, conditions that arguably offered greater assistance to spin.

On the flip side, RCB aren’t without spin options of their own. The presence of Krunal Pandya and the promising Suyash Sharma gives the hosts a chance to fight fire with fire in the middle overs.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s pace contingent, featuring Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen, may not carry the star power of Josh Hazlewood or Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but they offer enough versatility and swing to keep the RCB top order on its toes.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL IPL 2025 brendon mccullum cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK