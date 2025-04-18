Breaking News
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

Updated on: 18 April,2025 02:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

RCB is placed in the third position with four wins and two losses out of the six matches. On the other hand, the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab is placed in the fourth spot with the same scenario

Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Pic: X/@PunjabKingsIPL)

Listen to this article
After defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous IPL 2025 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is all set to lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the upcoming clash.


On the other hand, Punjab will also enter the clash on the back of the victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).


Both teams are in their red-hot form in the ongoing league, and the match promises to be a run fest for the spectators at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB is placed in the third position with four wins and two losses out of the six matches. On the other hand, the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab is placed in the fourth spot with the same scenario.


RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Where to watch

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of IPL 2025, providing extensive coverage across multiple channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, Nehal Wadhera.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Pitch and weather report

As of today, Bengaluru weather reads to be at 32 degrees Celsius. The Chinnaswamy is considered to be a heaven for batsmen, considering the short boundaries. RCB's batting coach, Dinesh Karthik, stated that despite asking for a batting pitch, they got a challenging wicket in their previous matches, following which the management will have a chat with the curator.

