IPL 2025 | 'Bring him back': Fans want Abhishek Nayar reinstated as KKR coach after BCCI ouster

Updated on: 17 April,2025 06:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Alongside Nayar, fielding coach T Dilip and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai are also set to exit, having completed over three years in their roles

Abhishek Nayar with Gautam Gambhir in KKR colours (Pic: KKR)

Merely eight months into what was considered the biggest assignment of his coaching career, Abhishek Nayar appears to be on his way out as Team India’s assistant coach. The former Mumbai stalwart has reportedly been informed of the BCCI's decision to part ways with him, amid growing speculation of a fallout with a high-profile member of the Indian team’s support staff.


Alongside Nayar, fielding coach T Dilip and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai are also set to exit, having completed over three years in their roles. As per the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) laid down by the BCCI, the tenure of support staff will now be capped at three years to ensure rotation and efficiency.


Following the announcement, fans, especially those of Kolkata Knight Riders, rallied behind Nayar, demanding his return to the IPL franchise. Many voiced their frustration online, calling Nayar a 'scapegoat' and questioning the lack of accountability shown toward senior members, including the captain and head coach.


It is understood that South African fitness expert Adrian Le Roux, India’s first-ever strength and conditioning coach, is likely to return for a second stint. Le Roux is widely credited with introducing a transformative fitness culture during the 2003 World Cup under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy.

When contacted by PTI, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia neither confirmed nor denied the developments. "Certain things are being finalised. You will receive a press note from BCCI in some days,” he said.

A source within the board revealed that Nayar’s removal had been in the pipeline since the appointment of Sitanshu Kotak as an additional batting coach. "...just after the tour of Australia, there was a review meeting conducted by the BCCI. The top officials of the board, including secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla, were present along with important members associated with the Indian team, and the national selectors," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"On the sidelines of the meeting, a powerful member of the support staff expressed his apprehensions about Nayar's presence and said how him being in the dressing room is proving to be counter-productive. While the BCCI didn't act immediately but they brought in Kotak, the former Saurashtra run-accumulator. It was a way of side-lining Nayar during the Champions Trophy," the source added.

Although the BCCI didn’t take immediate action, the inclusion of Kotak was reportedly a strategic move to sideline Nayar during the Champions Trophy.

It is also understood that Nayar was not the preferred choice of head coach Gautam Gambhir when the appointments were being finalised. However, he was included to act as a bridge between Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma. Notably, Nayar and Dilip have long been considered Rohit's most trusted aides.

kolkata knight riders abhishek nayar IPL IPL 2025 cricket news

