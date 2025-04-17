Breaking News
Abhishek Nayar the 'scapegoat'? Report claims internal feud behind coaching shake-up in Team India

Updated on: 17 April,2025 04:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sources within the BCCI indicate that Nayar has already been informed of the board’s decision

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir (L) and Abhishek Nayar look on during a practice session (Pic: AFP)

Abhishek Nayar the 'scapegoat'? Report claims internal feud behind coaching shake-up in Team India
In a surprising move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to part ways with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, merely eight months into his tenure. While India’s disappointing Test performances against New Zealand and Australia have been cited as the official reason for his removal, insiders suggest deeper issues at play.


Sources within the BCCI indicate that Nayar has already been informed of the board’s decision. However, there is growing speculation that the former cricketer may have become a casualty in an internal power struggle within the support staff.


"While India's recent Test debacles (against New Zealand and Australia) has led to the churning but there is also a feeling in the BCCI that Nayar became a scapegoat in the turf war between an important member of the support staff and a senior star player," a BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.


In addition to Nayar’s exit, the BCCI is also preparing to bid farewell to fielding coach T. Dilip and Strength & Conditioning coach Soham Desai. Both have completed over three years in their roles, reaching the maximum tenure now mandated by the BCCI’s revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for support staff appointments.

As the BCCI reshapes its backroom team, sources suggest that Adrian Le Roux, the Indian team’s first-ever Strength and Conditioning coach, is likely to return. The South African played a pivotal role in revolutionizing India’s fitness culture during the 2003 World Cup under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly, and his reappointment would mark a nostalgic and strategic return.

When contacted for an official response, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia declined to provide specific details. "Certain things are being finalised. You will receive a press note from BCCI in some days," Saikia said when asked about the development.

Nayar, 41, a former India all-rounder known for his exceptional domestic career, spanning 103 first-class matches, did not respond to messages seeking his comment on the development.

As the Indian team prepares for a crucial phase ahead, the shake-up within the support staff signals a shift in priorities and personnel. While performance reviews are being used as the rationale, the undercurrents of internal politics cannot be ignored, suggesting that more changes could follow in the coming weeks.

