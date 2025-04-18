IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans rope in Dasun Shanaka as replacement for injured Glenn Phillips

Shanaka represented Gujarat Titans in three matches of the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league. Having featured in 102 T20 International matches for Sri Lanka, he has garnered 1,456 runs with the willow

In the ongoing IPL 2025, there are many players from different franchises who have been struggling with injuries. Recently, Gujarat Titans (GT) received a huge blow in the form of Glenn Phillips.

The New Zealand cricketer has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2025 due to an injury. He sustained a groin injury while fielding during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Following the injury, he has returned home to New Zealand.

On Thursday, the Gujarat-based franchise roped in Sri Lanka's all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for Phillips.

"Gujarat Titans (GT) have picked Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for the injured Glenn Phillips for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025," the IPL said in a release.

Shanaka represented Gujarat Titans in three matches of the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league. Having featured in 102 T20 International matches for Sri Lanka, he has garnered 1,456 runs with the willow. The veteran is also handy with the ball and has 33 wickets under his belt.

GT has acquired his services for Rs. 75 lakhs.

Currently, the Gujarat Titans are placed in the second position on the points table of the IPL 2025. Out of the six matches, the Shubman Gill-led side has come victorious in four matches and lost two games.

With eight points to its name, GT will now lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 19. The match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat at 3.30 pm.

From Gujarat's dugout, left-handed opening batsman, Sai Sudharsan, has emerged as the most consistent batter. Featuring in all six games so far, he has smashed 329 runs with an average of 54.83. Sudharsan is also the second leading run-scorer in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Coming to injuries in the league, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also received a huge blow as their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. Legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been handed over the leadership duties in Gaiikwad's absence.

On the other hand, DC is also facing concerns over the unavailability of their premier batsman, Faf du Plessis. In his absence, Jake Fraser-McGurk has been included in the playing XI.

