"We trained plenty for India tour": Brendon McCullum

England's Test coach Brendon McCullum, who took charge of the white-ball side before the India series, also stressed the importance of fostering a positive team environment despite recent setbacks. The "Three Lions" will be in UAE for a short break before getting engaged in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Brendon McCullum (Pic: File Pic)

England head coach Brendon McCullum dismissed all the rumours of his side not practising enough during the white-ball tour against India. He called such claims factually incorrect.

The former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum opened up on the criticism that emerged during the TV commentary for the third ODI. Ravi Shastri and Kevin Pietersen suggested that except for Joe Root, none of the England players have trained enough during the series.

"Firstly, it's factually incorrect, the whole statement that we don't train," Brendon McCullum told 'talkSPORT' after England's third ODI defeat here on Wednesday.

"We've trained plenty right throughout, and guys have come from a lot of cricket as well. I think it's an easy thing to have as a throwaway line that guys don't train enough when the results aren't right."

While England had trained before the first match in Nagpur, they opted against formal sessions ahead of the second and third ODIs in Cuttack and Ahmedabad.

Before entering into the Champions Trophy 2025, England suffered a 142-run loss against India.

The ODI series loss came after a 1-4 drubbing by India in the T20I rubber.

Brendon McCullum also highlighted the injuries of Jacob Bethell and Jamie Smith.

"We've got a style and a method that we believe in. We've got guys who are battling injuries and trying to make sure that we've got enough bodies out on the field, knowing that we've got a huge assignment coming up in a week or two.

"Ultimately it's factually incorrect what's been said and we'll stay true to what we believe in," Brendon McCullum asserted.

England's Test coach Brendon McCullum, who took charge of the white-ball side before the India series, also stressed the importance of fostering a positive team environment despite recent setbacks.

"Ultimately, you're judged on results... From our point of view, we've got to strip away the fear of failure that results can bring," he said.

"Guys are fiercely determined and competitive... how do you allow an environment to provide the freedom and clarity of thought to go out there and allow your talent to come out?" he asked.

The "Three Lions" will be in UAE for a short break before getting engaged in the Champions Trophy 2025. The head coach stated that the squad-building will continue for the next week as well.

"We'll give the guys a freshen-up in Abu Dhabi, make sure all the bodies are fit and ready to go, and have a full squad to pick from come that first game against Australia," he said.

"If we do that, hopefully, we walk a little taller, play a little better, and end up getting better results as well."

(With PTI Inputs)