ICC Champions Trophy: Winners to receive prize money of USD 2.24 million

Updated on: 14 February,2025 12:50 PM IST  |  Dubai
PTI

Top

Each group stage win would worth over USD 34,000 (INR 30 lakh) for the victorious team. Teams finishing in fifth or sixth place will receive USD 350,000 each (INR three crore), while the seventh and eighth-placed sides will take home USD 140,000 (INR 1.2 crore)

ICC Champions Trophy: Winners to receive prize money of USD 2.24 million

Champions Trophy 2025 (Pic: File Pic)

ICC Champions Trophy: Winners to receive prize money of USD 2.24 million
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced a 53 per cent hike in its Champions Trophy prize money pool with a winners' share of USD 2.24 million for the upcoming edition in Pakistan and UAE.


The runners-up will receive half the amount, USD 1.12 million (INR 9.72 crore), while each losing semi-finalist will take home USD 560,000 (INR 4.86 crore). The total prize pool has increased to USD 6.9 million (Rs 60 crore approx).


"The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC's ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events," ICC chairman Jay Shah said in a statement ahead of the tournament starting February 19.

Each group stage win would worth over USD 34,000 (INR 30 lakh) for the victorious team. Teams finishing in fifth or sixth place will receive USD 350,000 each (INR three crore), while the seventh and eighth-placed sides will take home USD 140,000 (INR 1.2 crore).

Additionally, all eight teams will receive a guaranteed USD 125,000 each (INR 1.08 crore) for participating at the event.

