Jasprit Bumrah hits gym after being ruled out from Champions Trophy 2025

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, after being ruled out, Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah shared a picture of him making his presence at the gym.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement in which it was learnt that Jasprit Bumrah will not be present for the Champions Trophy 2025. Taking to Instagram:

"Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Men's Selection Committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement," BCCI stated.

Japsrit Bumrah took to his Instagram and shared from inside a gym. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the 31-year-old captioned it, "rebuilding."

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since January. The last time the pacer donned the Indian jersey was during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney.

After bowling 10.1 overs in the first innings, the A-Lister was visibly in discomfort and went for scans. He was advised by the Australian doctors not to participate in the remainder of the Sydney Test. He came out to bat in the second innings but didn't take up his duties with the ball.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Harshit Rana has been named as Bumrah's replacement. Also, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been replaced by Varun Chakravarthy.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will feature 15 matches and will be played across Pakistan and Dubai. The ICC Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9 will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in Dubai under a hybrid model.

The biggest match of the ICC tournament between two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, will be played on February 23. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

(With ANI Inputs)