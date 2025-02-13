Champions Trophy 2025: Families not to travel with Team India

Team India will play all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai following the hybrid model. However, families will be there with the team during the five-Test tour of England in June-July-August as the five-Test. The window for their two-week stay during the trip will be worked out later

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, families will not be allowed to travel alongside Team India players who are heading to Dubai for the marquee event. The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new diktat has come into effect for the first time with the Champions Trophy 2025.

Team India will kickstart their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a match against Bangladesh on February 20. The much-awaited India-Pakistan clash will be played on February 23 and later the "Men in Blue" will conclude their group stage matches with a game against New Zealand.

Team India will play all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai following the hybrid model.

With the fact that Champions Trophy 2025 will be concluded over the course of three weeks and even if the final is taken into consideration, the BCCI will not allow families to be with the players.

As per the new policy, families can be with players for a maximum of two weeks during a tour which is 45 days or more.

"If anything changes then it is different but as of now, the players are unlikely to be accompanied by their wives or partners for this tour. One of the senior players had enquired about it and he was told that the policy decision will be followed," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Since the tour is of less than one month, families won't be accompanying the players. But if exceptions are made, I think that individual will have to bear the full expenses as BCCI won't be covering any cost," he added.

The BCCI policy document states: "Players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours can be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (format wise) of up to a two-week period.

"Any deviation from this policy must be pre-approved by the coach, captain and GM Operations. Additional expenses outside the visitors' period will not be covered by the BCCI."

However, families will be there with the team during the five-Test tour of England in June-July-August as the five-Test. The window for their two-week stay during the trip will be worked out later.

The new rules were drafted after India's horror tour of Australia during which the team was outplayed 1-3, leading to speculation about lack of discipline and cohesion in the dressing room.

The senior official said that most of the rules have already been enforced by the BCCI.

"If you look at it, already no player can ask for a private vehicle to come for practice. All state units have been notified. Similarly once the players assembled in Kolkata (for the T20I series against England) and Nagpur (for the ODI series against the same side), the team has travelled together," he confirmed.

The stars have also adhered to the new regulations of playing domestic cricket when they get time off from their international assignments.

Accordingly, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dube turned up for Mumbai.

Virat Kohli played his first game for Delhi in more than 12 years amid a lot of fanfare. So did Rishabh Pant while KL Rahul represented Karnataka. Ravindra Jadeja played for Saurashtra.

Restrictions have also been imposed on personal staff (managers, agents, chefs), who were accompanying the team and the coaching group earlier.

Accordingly, the personal secretary of a member of the coaching staff, who was regularly seen staying at the team hotel, now stays at a different facility even though he has been seen at every venue during the England home series.

It is understood that the BCCI is trying to get a few chefs on board to meet the special dietary requirements of certain players.

(With PTI Inputs)