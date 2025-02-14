“You’ve earned the right to be in this position and I am sure you will grow from strength to strength,” he added. Patidar was among RCB’s retained players before the mega auction in November, 2024

Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli

Listen to this article "I am sure you will grow from strength to strength": Virat Kohli to new RCB skipper Patidar x 00:00

The talismanic Virat Kohli on Thursday backed the appointment of Rajat Patidar as Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s new skipper, saying the batter has “earned the right to be in this position” with his consistency and discipline. Patidar, 31, replaced South African Faf du Plessis, who was released from the squad last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Shaheen Shah Afridi alongside two Pakistan players fined by the ICC

“I am here to inform everyone, like the others will do as well, that Rajat Patidar is going to be the new captain of RCB. Rajat, firstly I want to congratulate and wish you all the very best,” Kohli, who captained the franchise from 2013 to 2021, said in a video posted by RCB.

“You’ve earned the right to be in this position and I am sure you will grow from strength to strength,” he added. Patidar was among RCB’s retained players before the mega auction in November, 2024.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever