"I am sure you will grow from strength to strength": Virat Kohli to new RCB skipper Patidar

Updated on: 14 February,2025 07:35 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Top

Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli

The talismanic Virat Kohli on Thursday backed the appointment of Rajat Patidar as Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s new skipper, saying the batter has “earned the right to be in this position” with his consistency and discipline. Patidar, 31, replaced South African Faf du Plessis, who was released from the squad last year. 


“I am here to inform everyone, like the others will do as well, that Rajat Patidar is going to be the new captain of RCB. Rajat, firstly I want to congratulate and wish you all the very best,” Kohli, who captained the franchise from 2013 to 2021, said in a video posted by RCB


“You’ve earned the right to be in this position and I am sure you will grow from strength to strength,” he added. Patidar was among RCB’s retained players before the mega auction in November, 2024.

IPL 2025 virat kohli faf du plessis cricket news sports news

