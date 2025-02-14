Shaheen Shah Afridi alongside two Pakistan players fined by the ICC

The statement added that Shakeel and substitute fielder Ghulam would have 10 per cent of their match fee docked for celebrating too closely to batter Temba Bavuma

Pakistan players Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam were fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday for misconduct in their match against South Africa.

Shaheen obstructed South African batter Matthew Breetzke as he took a single in Wednesday’s match in Karachi, resulting in physical contact and a heated exchange of words. The ICC said he would be fined 25 per cent of his match fee for “inappropriate physical contact”.

The statement added that Shakeel and substitute fielder Ghulam would have 10 per cent of their match fee docked for celebrating too closely to batter Temba Bavuma.

