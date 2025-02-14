Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > We always knew Shreyas was going to be an important player Gautam Gambhir

"We always knew Shreyas was going to be an important player": Gautam Gambhir

Updated on: 14 February,2025 07:27 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Top

India head coach Gautam Gambhir rubbishes suggestion that Iyer was being sidelined from ODI set-up despite his brilliant run of form

India’s Shreyas Iyer during his 64-ball 78 against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
"We always knew Shreyas was going to be an important player": Gautam Gambhir
x
00:00

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has rubbished speculation that Shreyas Iyer was being side-lined from the ODI set-up despite his brilliant form, saying that the consistent right-hander was always in the “scheme of things” and will be an important player in this month’s Champions Trophy.


Counter-attacking knock


Iyer displayed excellent form during the just-concluded 3-0 ODI series sweep against England, hitting a counter-attacking 36-ball 59 in the opener when India were 19-2 chasing 249 in Nagpur, and scoring 44 and 78 in the next two games.


Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Families not to travel with Team India

Gautam Gambhir. Pic/PTIGautam Gambhir. Pic/PTI

After the opening match, he created quite a stir by stating that he got into the side only after Virat Kohli had to sit out of the game because of a sore knee. This led to speculation that he would be dropped for Kohli in the next two games. “He [Iyer] wasn’t supposed to be benched throughout the series. We wanted to give Yashasvi [Jaiswal] a go in the first game and see what he can bring on the table because he was in [a] really good form in Australia,” Gambhir said after the third and final match here on Wednesday.

Iyer was preferred over Jaiswal and Gambhir described him as an important player. “I know that you can’t judge someone [Jaiswal] by one innings, but we always knew Shreyas was going to be an important player. 

Rotational policy

“Sometimes when you’ve only got three games, you want to try and rotate your squad. [And] when you’ve got Champions Trophy around the corner, you want to try and maximise these three games and give everyone an opportunity. But Shreyas was always in the scheme of things. It’s good he played all three games,” Gambhir added. 

The Champions Trophy gets underway on February 19 with India facing Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gautam gambhir shreyas iyer Champions Trophy 2025 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK