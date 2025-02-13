Rizwan was the first to reach his hundred off 106 balls (7x4, 3x6) while Agha followed soon after, reaching the milestone off 87 balls, hitting 13 boundaries in the process

Pakistan’s Salman Agha (R) celebrates with Mohammad Rizwan (L) after having realised his fifty runs during the Tri-Nation series third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Tri-Nation Series: Rizwan, Agha struck tons as Pakistan beat South Africa with highest-ever chase x 00:00

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha struck centuries and shared a 260-run partnership to help mount the highest-ever run chase for Pakistan in ODIs as they beat South Africa by six wickets and seal a place in the final of the Tri-Nation ODI Series here on Wednesday.

Rizwan struck an unbeaten 122 off 128 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes while Salman Agha hammered a 103-ball 134, blasting 16 boundaries and two sixes as they helped Pakistan reach 355/4 in 49 overs to successfully chase the 352/5 that South Africa posted after electing to bat first.

The 707 runs the two sides raked up is the highest match aggregate involving South Africa & Pakistan in ODIs. The win ensured Pakistan, who had lost to New Zealand in their first match, set up a revenge final with the Black Caps in the series. After Fakhar Zaman (41) and Babar Azam (23) had raised 57 runs for the opening wicket stand in quick time, Pakistan had slumped to 91/3 with Saud Shakeel too getting out for 15.

Rizwan and Agha then came together for a majestic partnership that took Pakistan to the verge of victory. Their 260-run partnership is Pakistan's highest for the fourth wicket in ODIs, breaking the record of 206 between Mohammad Yousuf and Shoaib Malik.

Rizwan was the first to reach his hundred off 106 balls (7x4, 3x6) while Agha followed soon after, reaching the milestone off 87 balls, hitting 13 boundaries in the process.

They batted brilliantly, with Rizwan a bit watchful while Agha was quite aggressive. Their partnership meant that South Africa conceded 300-plus runs for the second match in succession.

Agha was out, caught by Kyle Verreynne, who kept wickets in place of Heinrich Klaasen from 31.2 overs of Pakistan innings, off Lungi Ngidi with the hosts at 351, needing only four runs to win the match.

Earlier, South Africa posted a massive total thanks to some brilliant batting by skipper Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, and Heinrich Klaasen. All three scored half-centuries while Kyle Verreynne scored an unbeaten 44 off 32 balls as South Africa reached a big total.

Bavuma, who shared a 51-run opening partnership with Tony de Zorzi (22), scored 82 while Breetzke, who hammered 150 runs on debut in the previous match, contributed a run-a-ball 83 while Klaasen top-scored with 87 off 58 balls, studded with 11 fours and two sixes.

Bavuma and Breetzke added 119 runs for the second wicket partnership. Breetzke and Klaasen shared a 68-run partnership for the third wicket stand. But in the end, their efforts proved insufficient as Rizwan and Agha overshadowed their efforts.

