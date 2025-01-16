The British band Coldplay arrived in Mumbai on Thursday night ahead of their Mumbai concerts in the coming weekend. Chris Martin received a warm welcome at the airport

Chris Martin at Kalina airport (Pic/ Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Watch: Coldplay arrives in Mumbai! Chris Martin greets paparazzi with namaste x 00:00

Coldplay is here! The British band who will be performing in India this month has arrived in the country. Chris Martin, the lead singer of the band was seen arriving in a simple T-shirt and pants. He was also seen wearing a blue beanie. He greeted the paparazzi before getting into the car. Chris greeted the paparazzi with a namaste and flying kisses towards the photographers who warmly welcomed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

With their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India touching down in Mumbai on January 18th, 19th and 21st, 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, Coldplay is set to create moments where dreams come alive. Whether it’s shouting the chorus of ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ under a real starlit night or feeling the bittersweet ache of ‘Fix You’ alongside thousands of fans, every moment promises to be magic. Here's what you can expect from the concert.

Opening Acts That Set the Mood

Before Coldplay take the stage, get ready for performances from Shone, Elyanna and Jasleen Royal. Each brings their own unique sound, from folk to contemporary pop, and they’ll set the perfect tone for what’s to come. Whether you’re getting swept up in Shone's mellow indie rhythms, vibing to Elyanna’s heartfelt melodies, or enjoying the dreamy sounds of Jasleen Royal, the opening acts promise to be memorable and thrilling. Arrive early and get lost in the magic of these incredible performers!

Ride the Exclusive Coldplay Train

Coldplay’s Mumbai leg of the tour is all about convenience and eco-friendliness, so skip the traffic and hop on the exclusive train for Coldplay attendees thanks to BookMyShow Live! The train connects the western, central and harbor lines, making stops at popular locations like Goregaon, Andheri, Bandra, Chembur, Jui Nagar and Nerul for just Rs. 500/- (round trip) on BookMyShow. BookMyShow Live has also partnered with Cityflo to provide private buses from Goregaon, South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, through the Cityflo app. ensuring you can get to the venue stress-free. The concert is already going to be out of this world - now, getting there is too!

Sustainability Takes Center Stage

From free hydration stations offering reusable rice husk cups to recyclable LED wristbands, Coldplay and BookMyShow Live are making sustainability cool. Return your wristbands at collection boxes near the exits and take home moongoggles as a keepsake. Let’s set a global record, India - 100% wristband returns!