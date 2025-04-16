A source close to Jaideep Ahlawat has informed Mid-day that the actor was never approached for the pivotal role of Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's much-anticipated mythological drama Ramayana has been grabbing headlines for quite some time. With several Bollywood biggies joining the cast in different roles, it was earlier reported that Jaideep Ahlawat was also among the many actors Nitesh Tiwari wanted to bring on board. However, a source close to Jaideep informed Mid-day that the news is false and no such conversation ever took place.

Jaideep Ahlawat not approached to play Vibhishan

Earlier, an ETimes report claimed that Jaideep was quite interested in coming on board with Ranbir, Sai, Sunny Deol, and others for the role of Vibhishan in the magnum opus. However, due to scheduling conflicts and prior professional commitments, Jaideep was said to have declined the offer. But Mid-day has now learned that Jaideep never had any conversation with the Ramayana team regarding the role of Vibhishan.

About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Ramayana will be a two-part film and will be released over the course of 2026 and 2027. Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the upcoming film will star Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan. Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram. Lara Dutta will portray Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol takes on the role of Hanuman, and Sheeba Chaddha will appear as Manthara. Earlier this year, a leaked photo from the set showing Ranbir and Sai in full costume went viral on social media.

Talking about the film, co-producer Namit Malhotra shared, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our Ramayana – for people across the world. Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence… Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.”

Namit Malhotra also revealed the first poster of the film on his Instagram handle. The poster features a magical arrow glowing with a golden aura. The poster reads, “Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana” along with the release date, which has been announced two years in advance.