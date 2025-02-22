Sources say Yash has begun filming Ramayana at Aksa beach; battle sequences to be shot in the week-long stint

For the better part of 2024, director Nitesh Tiwari and leading man Ranbir Kapoor focused on bringing the character of Ram alive as they shot Ramayana. With Kapoor having wrapped up his portions late last year, now it’s time for Ravana to dominate the set. mid-day has learnt that Kannada superstar Yash began filming his portions for the ambitious mythological drama yesterday, after two days of costume trials.

Sources reveal that Tiwari has charted out a week-long schedule, primarily focused on war sequences. On Friday, filming commenced at Aksa beach, where the team will shoot for four days before moving to a studio in Dahisar. A source close to the production shares, “The war portions are being mounted on a grand scale, with the action choreography designed to reflect Ravana’s strategic prowess. It will be a combination of green screen shots and those shot on ground, and involve heavy VFX work. This set-piece doesn’t require Ranbir’s presence as it’s not the Ram-Ravana face-off. Other key actors have joined Yash for this leg.”

The first instalment of Ramayana, which is being designed as a two-part offering, is expected to reach the finish line by April. It is lined up for a Diwali 2026 release, while the second part will hit the theatres in Diwali 2027. Touted as Bollywood’s most ambitious movie, it stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.