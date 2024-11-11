The video shows Ranbir Kapoor celebrating his spot boy's birthday, who has been a part of his entourage for several years. He also applied cake on his face

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, known for treating his staff with respect and kindness, engaged himself in another heartfelt gesture for his longtime spot boy. A viral video shows the ‘Animal’ actor celebrating his spot boy’s birthday with great fervour and enthusiasm. The clip that has been shared by a paparazzi account has fans showering love on the actor.

The video shows Ranbir Kapoor singing “Happy Birthday” to his spot boy, who has been a part of his entourage for several years. As the cake-cutting commences, Ranbir is seen feeding and applying cake to his spot boy’s face. He later hugs him and also wipes the fallen cake stains from a chair by using tissues. Watch the video below.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Ranbir is prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, 'Ramayana', a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic saga will feature Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi will star as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with the first installment slated for release in 2026, and the second part will release in 2027.

Namit Malhotra, who has previously worked on several high-profile Hollywood projects including 'Dune' and 'Inception', shared the news on his official X handle, expressing his excitement for the project.

In a heartfelt message accompanying the film's first poster, he wrote, "More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture - our RAMAYANA--for people across the world."

More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. pic.twitter.com/Hf7MblEf41 — Namit Malhotra (@malhotra_namit) November 6, 2024

The actor will also be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Love & War’ along with his wife Alia Bhatt, and his ‘Sanju’ co-star Vicky Kaushal. The film will be released on March 20, 2026. It marks the reunion of Alia and Ranbir on screen after the fantasy action-adventure film ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ on the sets of which they fell in love and began dating.