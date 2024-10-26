On Friday night, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for dinner to celebrate Soni Razdan's birthday. The family was mobbed by the paparazzi

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on Friday night stepped out in the city with his wife Alia Bhatt to celebrate mother-in-law Soni Razdan's birthday at a restaurant. The couple was papped as they made their way to the venue and as they exited. The couple along with family members were mobbed by eager paparazzi who were attempting to get pictures of the couple. Ranbir was seen escorting his mother Neetu Kapoor to her car before he walked towards his car with his wife. The couple's way was blocked by paparazzi which got the 'Barfi' star annoyed. He was seen pulling a man away who was blocking their way.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Ranbir Kapoor was seen escorting Alia towards their car. However, they were surrounded by the paparazzi with some blocking their way. This got Ranbir annoyed who expressed the same and was heard saying, "Kya kar rahe ho' and then pulled a man away from their way.

Ranbir Kapoor sports a new look

Meanwhile, Ranbir was seen sporting a new beard look last night. He looked stylish in a French beard look. Speaking of his outfit, he definitely marked a fashionable statement in a white T-shirt and matching denims. He also sported a beanie, exuding cool vibes.

On the other hand, his wife Alia donned a pantsuit. Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt was also present. In several visuals, Ranbir could be seen having a chit chat with Mahesh Bhatt before bidding him goodbye.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt wish their mother on her birthday

Earlier in the day, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt extended heartfelt birthday wishes for Soni Razdan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a couple of pictures with her mom and called her the "centre of our universe" in her special birthday wish.

Alia wrote in the caption, "the centre of our universe - happy birthday mothership"

Soni Razdan responded to her post in the comment section, saying, "Thank you, my sweetheart. It takes a centre to know a centre and you both are mine and always have been."

Shaheen also took to her Instagram handle and wished her mother on her special day. She posted a string of pictures with her mother and captioned them with a sweet message for her."Happy Birthday to my mother from another mother, my bro, my vacation buddy, my favourite resident weirdo, and maker of the best scrambled eggs on earth...I love you @sonirazdan," she wrote.

Soni Razdan has starred in many movies, including Saaransh, Gumrah, and Mandi. In 2018, she shared screen space with her daughter Alia in Raazi. Soni was last seen in the film Pippa, where she starred alongside Ishaan Khatter.