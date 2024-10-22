You can now enjoy THIS film of Ranbir and Katrina on the big screen yet again! No, we’re not kidding. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the romantic comedy will re-release in theatres on October 25, 2024.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's film 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' is one of the most iconic comedy dramas in Indian cinema. The light-hearted rom-com still holds a special place in everyone’s heart, but what if we told you that there’s no need to watch the film on TV anymore? You can now enjoy the film on the big screen yet again! No, we’re not kidding. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the romantic comedy will re-release in theatres on October 25, 2024.

'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' will be re-released in theatres, and the production house TIPS shared a post. They stated, "Celebrate love and friendship as Prem and Jenny return to cinemas! #AjabPremKiGhazabKahani re-releasing in cinemas on October 25th. #RanbirKapoor @katrinakaif @ipritamofficial @rameshtaurani @kumartaurani."

Fans react to 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' re-release news

This news has made fans super excited, with many taking to the comment section to share their happiness. One fan wrote, "Theaters can now earn from timeless classics like these! Re-release movies of Amitabh, Dharmendra, and Dilip Saab too. We don’t want L generation movies." Another fan wrote, "Ye alag hua kuch is baar.... Very nice movie... All songs are good." A third fan stated, "Isse accha or kya ho sakta hai." One fan stated, “What a time it was... Love this movie.”

Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in 'Animal' alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has the sequel to 'Animal', titled 'Animal Park'. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Love And War'. He was also seen in 'Brahmastra' along with Alia Bhatt. 'Brahmastra' emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2022, collecting over ₹400 crore at the box office. The film was praised for its captivating VFX scenes and songs such as 'Kesariya' and 'Rasiya'.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi. For now, there has been no announced project for Kaif apart from Farhan Akhtar’s 'Jee Le Zara', which has been delayed for multiple reasons. Currently, the makers are waiting for availability from the leading stars Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif.