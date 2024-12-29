Sai Pallavi shared what she felt about her sister Pooja tying the knot and also thanked everyone who showered the couple with love and positivity at the wedding

Sai Pallavi and her sister Pooja Kannan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sai Pallavi finally shares pictures from her sister’s wedding: ‘Witnessed every soul tear up’ x 00:00

Days after pictures and videos of Sai Pallavi dancing at her sister Pooja’s wedding went viral, the actress finally dropped a series of pictures on Instagram with an emotional post. Sai shared what she felt about her sibling tying the knot and also thanked everyone who showered the couple with love and positivity.

Sai Pallavi’s emotional post for newly married sister Pooja

Sai Pallavi’s sister Pooja Kannan got engaged to Vineeth in January this year. The couple tied the knot in September. Taking to Instagram, the actress who was the bridesmaid, wrote, "Lil did I know that my sister’s wedding would also be the next phase of my life! I witnessed every soul present in the ceremony tear up, bless them, and dance in joy! I wasn’t ready to let Pooju take this big step because this was new to me and I couldn’t advise her on pros and cons like I always did with things in life. But in my heart, I knew that my dear @v1n33 will pamper and love Pooju the way I do, or maybe even more! It’s been three months since the wedding and I’ve never been this right in my life. I thank God and everyone who showered them with love and positivity."

For the wedding, Sai Pallavi opted for a white saree complemented with simple jewellery and light makeup. She wore jasmine flowers in her hair.

Sai Pallavi’s acting front

Sai Pallavi will next be seen in Thandel with Naga Chaitanya. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, produced by Bunny Vas under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, and presented by Allu Aravind, the film's production is nearing completion, and the makers have officially announced the release date as February 7, 2025.

Sai will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor. She will essay the role of Sita. Earlier this month, she firmly dismissed rumours claiming she adopted a vegetarian diet for her role.

Most of the times, Almost every-time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives(God knows) but it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease;… https://t.co/XXKcpyUbEC — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) December 11, 2024

She wrote on X, "Most of the time, almost every time, I choose to stay silent when I see baseless rumors, fabricated lies, and incorrect statements being spread--whether with or without motives (God knows). But it's high time I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn't seem to cease, especially around the time of my films' releases, announcements, or cherishable moments of my career!"