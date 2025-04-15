Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nagpur teen poisoned and killed by friend who envied his wealthy background

Updated on: 15 April,2025 05:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anisha Shrivastava | anisha.shrivastava@mid-day.com

Maharashtra: Nagpur teen poisoned and killed by friend who envied his wealthy background

Maharashtra: Nagpur teen poisoned and killed by friend who envied his wealthy background
In a shocking incident reported from Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, a 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly poisoning and killing his 18-year-old friend and neighbour, reportedly driven by envy over the latter’s affluent background, police officials confirmed on Tuesday.


According to PTI, the accused, identified as Mithlesh alias Manthan Rajendra Chakole, resides in Nilkanth Nagar in the Hudkeshwar locality. He was taken into custody on Monday following an investigation into the mysterious death of Vedant alias Vijay Kalidas Khandate, who lived in the same neighbourhood.


The police stated that Vedant came from a financially well-off family. His family had recently constructed a modern two-storey home, which reportedly became a source of jealousy for Manthan, who lived in a comparatively modest dwelling nearby. This envy, police believe, eventually turned fatal. 


The incident reportedly took place on 8 April when Manthan invited Vedant to a nearby paan shop. The two friends had soft drinks together, during which, police allege, Manthan laced Vedant’s beverage with a cockroach repellent gel. Soon after returning home, Vedant began feeling dizzy and his condition deteriorated rapidly. He was rushed to a hospital in the Sakkardara area, where doctors immediately suspected poisoning and initiated treatment.

Despite medical efforts, Vedant never regained consciousness and succumbed to the suspected poisoning on April 12.

Initially, the police registered a case of accidental death. However, the post-mortem report revealed the presence of toxic substances in Vedant’s system. Medical professionals indicated it was unlikely the victim had consumed such a substance voluntarily. 

Investigators traced Vedant’s last phone call to Manthan. Upon further questioning, Manthan admitted to meeting Vedant at the paan shop and consuming soft drinks together. Suspicion intensified, and during police interrogation, Manthan eventually confessed to the act.

According to police statements cited by PTI, Manthan claimed he only intended to make Vedant ill as a form of punishment and did not foresee the poisoning proving fatal. When Vedant’s condition worsened, Manthan allegedly panicked. In a bid to divert attention and mislead the authorities, he is said to have penned a fake ransom note and placed it on a vehicle belonging to Vedant’s father, attempting to frame the incident as a case of kidnapping or extortion.

(With inputs from PTI) 

