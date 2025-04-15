Parth Samthaan enters CID as ACP Ayushmaan, clashing with Daya and Abhijeet. He demands results, urging the team to move on from Pradyuman’s death

In Pic: Abhijeet and Parth Samthaan as new ACP

Listen to this article CID season 2 promo: New ACP Parth Samthaan can’t get along with Daya and Abhijeet x 00:00

The promos featuring Parth Samthaan as the new ACP after the demise of Pradyuman in CID are out now, and they bring all the drama and fun you need. The tussle between Parth’s character Ayushmaan and Abhijeet and Daya is getting real.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first promo, the new ACP asks the CID team to stop mourning the death of Pradyuman. The second promo features him with a no-nonsense attitude as he demands results from the CID team.

CID season 2 new promos

In the latest promo of CID’s new episode, ACP Ayushmaan firmly tells Daya and Abhijeet, “Main ek hi cheez se impress hota hoon, aur woh hai results.” The promo further shows Daya hesitating to call him “ACP,” and replying, “Aap fikar mat kijiye sir, kuch hi dino mein results aapke samne honge—CID ki goli aur Barboza ka sir.”

Later, when Ayushmaan asks the CID team to bring Barboza alive, Abhijeet makes it clear, “Uska insaaf hum karenge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Earlier, the channel had released another promo where ACP Ayushmaan (Parth) asks the CID team to stop mourning Pradyuman’s demise. In the promo, he can be seen saying, “Kab tak ACP Pradyuman ki maut par aansu bahaoge? Ye dard hai, emotions, aansu—in sab ki potli banakar office ke bahar latka kar aaya karo. Let's get back to work now. Come on!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Shivaji Satam to return to CID?

A source close to the development told TOI, “ACP Pradyuman is an iconic character, and it can never die. Shivaji Satam will be back on the show in a few weeks.” The source further added, “Parth Samthaan, who has made an entry, will be shooting for the show for a short period of time. In the past, the makers have killed characters and brought them back to shows; so such twists and turns are normal,” and that Shivaji “is likely to start shooting for the show by next week.”

In the recent episode, a deadly criminal Barboza trapped ACP and seemingly killed him; however, his dead body or Barboza killing him wasn't shown on screen. Later, Sony TV also confirmed ACP's death in a social media post. After the recent episode of CID aired, the channel’s official page put out a post for the beloved character ACP Pradyuman and extended their condolences with "Rest in peace" written on it.