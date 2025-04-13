Breaking News
ACP Pradyuman not dead? Shivaji Satam to make comeback to CID in a few weeks: Report

While the buzz is that Shivaji Satam's character has exited the show, a report has some good news for all CID fans. Reportedly, Shivaji will return to the show "in a few weeks"

Parth Samthaan has joined CID as the new ACP after the demise of Pradyuman in the latest episode of the crime investigation series. With the episode featuring Pradyuman's death going on air and Parth confirming his entry in the show, netizens have been quite upset, courtesy of their love for Shivaji Satam's iconic character. While the buzz is that Shivaji Satam's character has exited the show, a report has some good news for all CID fans. Reportedly, Shivaji will return to the show "in a few weeks."


Shivaji Satam to return to CID?


A source close to the development told TOI, “ACP Pradyuman is an iconic character, and it can never die. Shivaji Satam will be back on the show in a few weeks.” The source further added, “Parth Samthaan, who has made an entry, will be shooting for the show for a short period of time. In the past, the makers have killed characters and brought them back to shows; so such twists and turns are normal,” and that Shivaji “is likely to start shooting for the show by next week.”


In the recent episode, a deadly criminal Barboza trapped ACP and seemingly killed him; however, his dead body or Barboza killing him wasn't shown on screen. Later, Sony TV also confirmed ACP's death in a social media post. After the recent episode of CID aired, the channel’s official page put out a post for the beloved character ACP Pradyuman and extended their condolences with "Rest in peace" written on it.

Netizens react to Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman’s exit

While reacting to the heartbreaking post, one wrote, "What is this???? Do we really need this post? Really, you are going to end this character, the era of CID which we cherish, the perfect trio. Really? I mean, we were waiting for a plot twist and you do this to our most favorite character, our most iconic ACP sir? No, I am not accepting it... I am literally not liking this at all... this post broke our heart, means really."

"Sorry, it’s not RIP to ACP Pradyuman. It’s RIP to CID. And RIP to Sony TV. Because with this one heartless move, you didn’t just end a character. You buried a legacy. You destroyed the emotions of millions. ACP sir lives on in our hearts forever. It’s your respect, your credibility, and your connection with loyal fans that truly died today," another comment reads.  A third user shared, "This news will definitely make lots of audiences also leave the show."

