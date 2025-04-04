Shivaji Satam has broken his silence on reports of his popular character ACP Pradyuman being killed on the show 'CID'. The crime thriller made a comeback last year after going off-air in 2018

Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman

Listen to this article 'Not aware': Shivaji Satam breaks silence on ACP Pradyuman’s exit from CID | Exclusive x 00:00

Actor Shivaji Satam has finally broken his silence on reports about his alleged exit from the beloved show CID, where he portrayed the iconic character ACP Pradyuman. Rumours have been circulating that the actor has decided to quit the show, leading to speculation that the makers might kill off his character in the series, which now streams on Netflix. Shivaji Satam has immortalized the role of ACP Pradyuman since the show’s inception in 1998.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivaji Satam on reports of exiting from CID

Mid-Day reached out to Shivaji Satam to confirm the news of his exit. The actor, who is currently on holiday, responded that he is unaware of any such developments.

"I am personally not aware if the character will be exiting the show or not. Currently, I am enjoying a nice long holiday and have not been informed about any future shooting for CID," he said.

The veteran actor also added that any official update regarding the show can only come from Sony channel, as it is their property.

About CID’s comeback

CID went off-air in 2018 and made a grand return to television in 2024 due to popular demand. When the show ended in 2018, fans were vocal in their disappointment and urged the return of ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam), Daya (Dayanand Shetty), and Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava). Six years later, the makers finally responded to the fans’ requests.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Mid-Day, Aditya Srivastava spoke about slipping back into character after a long break:

"It was only difficult to get everyone back together because everyone had gotten busy with their respective lives. However, once we reached the set, saw the same faces and cameras, we were charged. We didn’t even realize [that there was a gap]," he said.

Talking about the continued popularity of CID, Dayanand Shetty shared a heartwarming fan moment:

"Recently, I was standing in a queue. Ahead of me was a family with a four-year-old child. The father turned to me and said that his kid is a big fan of Daya. I thought they were joking — how could a four-year-old be a fan of a show that’s been off-air for six years? But then the kid turned to me and said, 'Me CID baghto' (I watch CID). I was surprised. I realized they were watching the old episodes on YouTube or SonyLIV.

It felt good to know that even though the show was off-air, we were still relevant. Of course, ardent fans complained, saying they’ve seen the old episodes 25 times and demanded new ones."