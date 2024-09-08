Sai Pallavi danced her heart out as her little sister Pooja Kannan got married earlier this week. The sisters danced together to songs like 'London Thumakda' and 'Apsara Aali'

Sai Pallavi shone at the wedding of her younger sister Pooja Kannan. Social media is abuzz with video of the South Indian beauty dancing her heart out accompanied by the bride. The sisters matched each other's vibe and energy as they danced to some hit tracks across languages.

Pooja Kannan got engaged to Vineeth in January this year. The couple tied the knot earlier this week surrounded by friend and family. Sai Pallavi played the role of the perfect bridesmaid as the function making that the day goes smoothly for the bride aka her younger sister. A video of Sai Pallavi dancing at the wedding is now doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Sai can be seen dancing to the song 'London Thumakda' from the film 'Queen' starring Kangana Ranaut. She was seen dancing alongside her sister Pooja and other friends.

For the sangeet, Sai looked stunning in a blue kurta and off-white palazzos while Pooja opted for a shimmery off-white palazzo and kurta look. Both sisters had everyone cheering and rooting for them as they danced the night away.

In another video, Sai and Pooja danced to the popular Marathi song 'Apsara Aali'. They performed to the song with grace and elegance. Actress Sonalee Kulkarni who performed in the original song onscreen took notice of her performance and shared the video on her Instagram stories and praised her.

For the wedding, Sai Pallavi opted for a white saree and complemented with simple jewellery and light makeup. She wore jasmine flowers on her hair.

Sai Pallavi's work front

Sai Pallavi was last seen in the film 'Gargi'. She has several interesting projects to look forward to. The actress who primarily works in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films is all set to take Bollywood by storm. She will be seen opposite Junaid Khan in yet untitled film. The shoot of the film has reportedly been wrapped up. The actress is also a part of the Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan where she will be playing the role of Sita. The film will see Ranbir Kapoor play the role of Lord Ram.

Apart from the above, Sai Pallavi also has a film with Naga Chaitanya in the pipeline. This will mark her second collaboration with the Telugu film star after Love Story.