Lately, there have been reports that claimed Sai Pallavi turned vegetarian to play the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. However, the actress slammed the reports and called it 'cooked up crappy story'

Sai Pallavi

Listen to this article Sai Pallavi lashes out at report claiming she turned vegetarian for Ramayana, warns of legal action x 00:00

Actress Sai Pallavi will soon be seen on screen playing the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor who plays Lord Rama. Amid reports of the actress giving up on-veg food for the film, the actress has angrily reacted to the same. She also warned media portal and individuals of legal action if she sees 'cooked crappy stories' on her in the future.

On Wednesday, Sai Pallavi took to her X handle and penned a note slamming reports that claimed she turned vegetarian for her role in Ramayana.

"Most of the times, Almost every-time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives(God knows) but it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease; especially around the time of my films’ releases/ announcements/ cherish-able moments of my career! Next time I see any “reputed” page or media/ individual carrying a cooked up crappy story in the name of news or gossip then you will hear from me legally! Period!," she wrote.

Turns out, Sai Pallavi follows a vegetarian diet irrespective of the film she does. The actor once even stated in an interview, "If you take food, I am forever a vegetarian. I can't see when a life dies. I can't hurt another person and think that it is okay, they deserve it."

About Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

'Ramayana' will be a two-part film and will be released over the course of 2026 and 2027. Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the upcoming film will star Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan. Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the same. Lara Dutta will portray Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol takes on the role of Hanuman, and Sheeba Chaddha will appear as Manthara. Earlier this year, a leaked photo from the set showing Ranbir and Sai in full costume went viral on social media.

Talking about the film, co-producer Namit Malhotra shared, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our “RAMAYANA”– for people across the world. Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence… Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.”

Namit Malhotra also revealed the first poster of the film on his Instagram handle. The poster features a magical arrow glowing with a golden aura. The poster reads, "Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana" along with the release date, which has been announced two years before.