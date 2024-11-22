Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan's 'Amaran', produced by Kamal Haasan and directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy has found itself in the center of a legal trouble

pic/instagram

Listen to this article Sai Pallavi's 'Amaran' becomes worst nightmare for Chennai student, sends legal notice to producers x 00:00

Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan's recent release 'Amaran' became the worst nightmare for VV Vaageesan, an engineering student from Chennai. The issue escalated so much that Vaaggeesan sent a legal notice to the producers of 'Amaran'. The Tamil film 'Amaran' is based on the life of Major Mukund, an Ashoka Chakra awardee, who died during an operation to counter-terrorism. The film is an adaptation of the book series 'India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes' written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. 'Amaran' is produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raj Kamal Film Productions.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Amaran' and the lawsuit against it

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi portray the lead couple Mukund and Indhu. In the movie, there's a scene where Sai Pallavi tosses a crumpled paper at Sivakarthikeyan with her mobile number written on it. But the makers didn't use a fictional or a non-operational number, in reality, the phone number belongs to Vaageesan and it is linked to his bank accounts and official documents. Vaaggeesan has dragged the producers of the film in court and has filed a lawsuit against them. The aspiring engineer is suing them for Rs 1.1 crore.

Vaaggeesan described that soon after the film was released on October 31, his phone was flooded with calls and messages and the callers constantly enquired about Sai. Earlier, he could not figure out the reason behind the numerous calls but soon he realised that his phone number had been displayed in the film. Following the trouble, he has demanded compensation for 'untold hardships and mental agony'. He has also asked the makers to remove his number from the film immediately. Vaggeesan further mentions that he has been unable to carry out basic daily activities like sleeping, studying, etc. since the release of 'Amaran'. He also tried reaching out to the film's director Rajkumar Periyasamy and the lead actor Sivakarthikeyan by posting on social media and tagging their accounts but he was disappointed as no one answered his requests.

Similar incidents that took place before this case of 'Amaran'

This is not the first time that such a case has taken place. Earlier, Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer 'Shivamani' released in 2003, came under scrutiny too when the person owning the number filed a lawsuit against the makers for displaying his phone number without consent causing him immense mental agony.