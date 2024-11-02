Superstar Rajnikanth congratulates the team of 'Amaran', the biographical film of Major Mukund Varadarajan starring Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan produced by Kamal Haasan

Rajinikanth recently met with the team behind the latest film, 'Amaran', produced by his close friend and fellow actor Kamal Haasan. The meeting, attended by lead actor Sivakarthikeyan, director Rajkumar Periasamy, cinematographer CH Sai, and producer R Mahendran, showcased Rajinikanth’s support for the film and its creators.

Rajnikanth meets the team of 'Amaran' and congratulates Kamal Hassan

In a social media post shared on Raaj Kamal International Films' official X account, four pictures captured the memorable gathering, featuring the veteran actor warmly interacting with the film’s cast and crew. The post was captioned, "Rajinikanth watched his friend Kamal Haasan’s production venture, 'Amaran', directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and acted by Sivakarthikeyan."

The day before the meeting, Rajinikanth had spoken to Kamal Haasan on the phone, personally congratulating him on producing the film.

'Amaran', a biopic of Major Mukund Varadarajan, is currently enjoying a strong run at the box office and marked Sivakarthikeyan's highest opening day numbers. Produced by Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran, and Sony Pictures International Productions, the film brings together the talents of Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi under the expert direction of Rajkumar Periasamy. The film had a worldwide release on the Diwali weekend, October 31. 'Amaran' meaning 'the immortal' tells the story of the heroic everlasting spirit of the Indian Army. The film had a global collection of 42 crores and expects to join the 100 crore club today. The film would aim to cross the record collection of 148 crores set by Indian 2. The film also recorded Sivakarthikeyan's best opening day performance.

Recently, Sai Pallavi, the actress of 'Amaran' visited the National War Memorial and paid tribute to the Major before the team kicked off the promotions for the movie. She shared some photos of her visit on her Instagram handle and remembered the martyrs and expressed her desire to visit the memorial since long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

Major Mukund Varadarajan was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra- the highest Indian honour for bravery and gallantry sacrifices on the battlefield. Major Mukund lost his life in a 2014 encounter with militants in Shopian of Jammu and Kashmir.

Workfront of Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan

Sai Pallavi will also be seen in the much-awaited 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' alongside Allu Arjun. The film is set to release on 6th December 2024. She will also be seen in the Nitesh Tiwari directed 'Ramayana' alongside Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.