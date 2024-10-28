Sai Pallavi began the promotional tour of the film Amaran in Delhi by visiting the National War Memorial. The film that also stars Siva Karthikeyan is a based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan

Sai Pallavi

Actress Sai Pallavi is currently gearing up for the release of her film 'Amaran'. Before she began the promotions for her upcoming Telugu film with actor Siva Karthikeyan, the actress visited the National War Memorial in Delhi. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, 'Amaran' is a biopic film on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Therefore it is only befitting for Sai Pallavi to begin the promotional journey of the film from the National War Memorial.

Sai Pallavi visits National War Memorial

Sai Pallavi took to her social media handle to share pictures from the visit and wrote, "I wanted to visit the #NationalWarMemorial before starting the promotions for #Amaran. This sacred temple, houses thousands of “brick-like-tablets” in the memory of every Braveheart, who has laid down their lives for us. I was brimming with emotions while paying respect to Major Mukund Varadarajan AC (P) and Sepoy Vikram Singh SC (P) Gratitude and salutations"

For her visit, Sai Pallavi wore a simple green kurta with lime-coloured pants and green dupatta. She also posed with an army official in one of the pictures. She also shared a picture of the slab that mentions the name of Major Mukund Varadarjan.

Team Amaran hosts special screening for Indian army and their families in Delhi

In a heartfelt tribute to the nation's heroes, the team behind the upcoming film Amaran hosted a special screening for Indian Army personnel and their families in the capital city. The screening even saw the presence of the film’s lead actors, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, along with director Rajkumar Periasamy, who personally extended their gratitude to the soldiers and their loved ones for taking time out to see the film.

Amaran, a film deeply rooted in themes of courage, patriotism, and resilience, resonated strongly with the audience. The emotional storyline and compelling performances left many of the families visibly moved, with tears of pride and admiration in their eyes.



Speaking at the screening actor Sivakarthikeyan shared, “It's a big salute to everyone in the Indian army. I personally feel this film will be a great tribute to everyone and thank you so much for coming here.”



Sai Pallavi further added, “To be honest, you all are the real heroes, we are merely tools to highlight your great work to a larger audience.”

Amaran is produced by legendary actor Kamal Haasan, alongside R. Mahendran and Sony Pictures International Production and brings together the talents of Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, promising a film that resonates deeply with audiences worldwide.



The film will be released globally on 31st October 2024.