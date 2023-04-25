'Ayalaan' first look teaser: Sivakarthikeyan up against an alien; watch

'Ayalaan' is a sci-fi film heavy on visual effects and will see Sivakarthikeyan up against an alien

On Monday, actor Sivakarthikeyan announced that his upcoming film 'Ayalaan' will be released in theatres on Diwali this year. After the release date announcement along with the first look poster, the makers dropped a short teaser of the film.

In the teaser, Sivakarthikeyan is seen fighting in what looks like a spaceship and the much awaited CGI alien, who will be playing one of the leads. The film is said to be a sci-fi film based on Aliens and it will be heavy on visual effects. Reportedly, the film has high number of CGI shots for a pan-Indian film. The film has been in post production since the filming wrapped in 2021.

As per a statement from the team of the film, 'Ayalaan' will be the first full-length Live-Action film in Indian Cinema to have over 4500+ VFX shots with the Alien character playing a pivotal role throughout the movie.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, and Isha Koppikar in majpr role. The music is composed by AR Rahman and cinematography by Nirav Shah, and stunts by Anbariv. 'Ayalaan' is directed by 'Indru Netru Naalai'-fame Ravikumar and bankrolled by 24 AM Studios and KJR Studios.