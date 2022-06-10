Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Mumbai: Five women among seven injured as car jumps divider before hitting two vehicles on WE highway
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rakul Preet Singh: Credit for keeping the family together goes to my mom!

Rakul Preet Singh: Credit for keeping the family together goes to my mom!

Updated on: 10 June,2022 04:16 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

The actress speaks about being raised as an Army officer’s daughter

Rakul Preet Singh: Credit for keeping the family together goes to my mom!

Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram


Actress Rakul Preet Singh, recently joined mid-day.com on ‘Flashback with the stars’ and spoke about growing up as an Army officer’s daughter. Rakul says, “I’ve been on the go ever since I was born and changed ten schools. I grew up in different parts of the country, explored and understood different cultures. That’s who I am and organically that shaped me into the person I am. It’s thanks to my father that all that exposure made me more adaptable to different places. That’s best for an actor because you don’t get home or travel sick.”

Speaking about her mother’s contribution to keeping the family together she says, “In any Army officer’s family big credit goes to the wife. In today’s day and age we are so dependent on phone calls. At that time there were no phones! To not know where your husband is and how he’s doing, especially when he was on border areas. Getting a call in three-four days, writing letters to each other, it’s so beautiful.”




Watch video to know more!


Show full article

rakul preet singh bollywood Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK