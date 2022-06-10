Rakul Preet Singh: Credit for keeping the family together goes to my mom!

The actress speaks about being raised as an Army officer’s daughter

Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, recently joined mid-day.com on ‘Flashback with the stars’ and spoke about growing up as an Army officer’s daughter. Rakul says, “I’ve been on the go ever since I was born and changed ten schools. I grew up in different parts of the country, explored and understood different cultures. That’s who I am and organically that shaped me into the person I am. It’s thanks to my father that all that exposure made me more adaptable to different places. That’s best for an actor because you don’t get home or travel sick.”

Speaking about her mother’s contribution to keeping the family together she says, “In any Army officer’s family big credit goes to the wife. In today’s day and age we are so dependent on phone calls. At that time there were no phones! To not know where your husband is and how he’s doing, especially when he was on border areas. Getting a call in three-four days, writing letters to each other, it’s so beautiful.”

