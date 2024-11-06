Kamal Haasan's birthday serves as a perfect time to revisit some of his most iconic movies that showcase his incredible range, commitment to storytelling, and fearless approach to cinema

Posters of ‘Nayakan’ and ‘Indian’

Listen to this article Kamal Haasan turns 70: From ‘Nayakan’ to ‘Indian’, must-watch movies of the superstar x 00:00

Kamal Haasan celebrates his 70th birthday on November 6. This is a perfect time to revisit some of his most iconic movies that showcase his incredible range, commitment to storytelling, and fearless approach to cinema. With a career spanning over six decades, Haasan’s filmography includes a remarkable variety of roles that reflect his deep commitment to the art.

ADVERTISEMENT

8 Kamal Haasan films to watch and celebrate his legacy

Vikram (2022)

Synopsis: This modern-day action thriller follows a gritty undercover operation led by a powerful, mysterious agent. Playing the role of a retired agent who is lured back into action, Kamal Haasan delivers an intense, nuanced performance that mesmerizes audiences.

Why Watch: Vikram showcases Haasan’s versatility and adaptability, even as an established superstar. The film is a must-watch for his fans and anyone wanting to see him in an action-packed role that exudes charisma and depth.

Nayakan (1987)

Synopsis: Inspired by the life of Bombay underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar, Nayakan explores the life of a man who becomes both a protector and a feared figure. Haasan’s portrayal of Velu Nayakan is intense, layered, and widely regarded as one of the finest performances in Indian cinema.

Why Watch: This classic Mani Ratnam film gave Haasan one of his most celebrated roles and is a benchmark in Indian crime drama. It’s a perfect example of Haasan’s ability to bring complex characters to life.

Indian (1996)

Synopsis: In this vigilante drama, Kamal Haasan plays a dual role as both father and son. The father, a freedom fighter turned vigilante, takes the law into his own hands to eliminate corruption, while his son represents a morally ambiguous younger generation.

Why Watch: Directed by S. Shankar, Indian offers a gripping storyline and an unforgettable dual performance by Haasan, who received immense praise for his transformative ability in portraying two distinct characters.

Hey Ram (2000)

Synopsis: A period film set during India’s partition, Hey Ram follows a man bent on avenging his wife’s death, who becomes part of a plot to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi. Kamal Haasan not only starred in the film but also directed, produced, and wrote it.

Why Watch: This ambitious and thought-provoking project explores themes of vengeance, communal violence, and redemption, showcasing Haasan’s vision and range as a filmmaker. Hey Ram is as much a cinematic experience as it is a commentary on history.

Dasavathaaram (2008)

Synopsis: In this experimental film, Haasan plays ten different characters across various timelines and situations, from a scientist to a Japanese martial artist, to an 11th-century Vaishnavite priest. The story, blending action and philosophical elements, addresses the impact of seemingly random events.

Why Watch: Dasavathaaram is a testament to Haasan’s ability to disappear into drastically different roles within a single film. His performance, along with the film’s ambitious narrative, keeps viewers engaged and in awe.

Moondram Pirai (1982)

Synopsis: This romantic tragedy follows the poignant story of a school teacher who cares for a young woman suffering from amnesia and childlike behavior due to an accident. Haasan’s portrayal of unconditional love and selflessness is heartbreaking and unforgettable.

Why Watch: Known for his subtle and powerful performance, Haasan received the National Film Award for Best Actor for this role. Moondram Pirai remains a touchstone in romantic cinema and Haasan’s career.

Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989)

Synopsis: In this action-comedy thriller, Haasan plays a dwarf, Appu, who sets out to avenge the murder of his father. Through humor, action, and emotional depth, Haasan delivers one of his most unique performances.

Why Watch: Kamal Haasan’s portrayal of a dwarf is a technical and acting marvel, with Apoorva Sagodharargal becoming a cult classic. It exemplifies his commitment to taking on physically and emotionally challenging roles.

Anbe Sivam (2003)

Synopsis: This touching film tells the story of two men with different ideologies who embark on an unexpected journey together. The film tackles themes of humanism, love, and compassion, with Haasan delivering a heartwarming performance as the disfigured, kind-hearted Nallasivam.

Why Watch: Anbe Sivam is celebrated for its philosophical depth and Kamal Haasan’s sensitive portrayal of a man shaped by his scars, both physical and emotional. It’s a film that leaves a lasting impact and highlights his range as an actor.