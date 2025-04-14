Packed with style, speed, and suspense, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat launches on April 25 and promises an edgy ride from start to finish

A still from Jewel Thief trailer

Get ready for a whirlwind of deception, danger, and desire as Netflix unveils the heart-pounding trailer for its upcoming heist action thriller, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. Packed with style, speed, and suspense, the film launches on April 25 and promises an edgy ride from start to finish. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and produced by Marflix Pictures in its streaming debut, it marks the first collaboration between Netflix and the production house founded by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand.

About the Jewel Thief trailer

Starring Saif Ali Khan as Rehan Roy — a charming and cunning thief with wits as sharp as his moves — and Jaideep Ahlawat as Rajan Aulakh, a cool and calculated mafia boss, the heist thriller boasts a star-studded ensemble cast. Joining them are Kunal Kapoor as Vikram Patel, a relentless detective determined to catch the thief red-handed, and Nikita Dutta as Farah, who has stolen a different kind of jewel - Rehan Roy’s heart. As loyalties shift and motives blur, the race begins for the ultimate prize: the coveted African Red Sun jewel. Buckle up for a high-stakes game of power, pride, and romance, infused with an adrenaline-fueled chase.

A modern-day heist

Speaking about the film, the producers shared, “We’re constantly exploring new ways to tell stories that are stylish, compelling, and surprising. With Jewel Thief, we wanted to create a cinematic universe that felt both classic and fresh — a modern-day heist with emotion and pace. This is our first streaming venture, and we couldn't have asked for a better partner than Netflix to bring that vision to life. The story is slick, the characters are layered, and the scale is massive, so gear up for this action-packed adventure.”

For those unversed, this will be Saif’s first project after he was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence earlier this year. During the incident, Khan was severely injured, suffering damage to his thoracic spine and other body parts. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital with the help of an auto-rickshaw driver, where he was treated for five days before being discharged on January 21.