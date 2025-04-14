Breaking News
Mumbai water crisis: Fed-up BMC to take over private tankers and water sources
Saif Ali Khan attacker wanted Rs 30,000 for his Aadhaar card: Charge sheet
Mumbai: Four years on, Yellow Line Metro 2B sees light of day
Mumbai weather updates: ‘Nothing really works against this heat’
Four minors booked for Rs 9 lakh gold extortion bid in Ulhasnagar
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Jewel Thief trailer Saif Ali Khan is a seedha saadha chor in this heist thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat

Jewel Thief trailer: Saif Ali Khan is a ‘seedha saadha chor’ in this heist thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat

Updated on: 14 April,2025 06:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Packed with style, speed, and suspense, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat launches on April 25 and promises an edgy ride from start to finish

Jewel Thief trailer: Saif Ali Khan is a ‘seedha saadha chor’ in this heist thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat

A still from Jewel Thief trailer

Listen to this article
Jewel Thief trailer: Saif Ali Khan is a ‘seedha saadha chor’ in this heist thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat
x
00:00

Get ready for a whirlwind of deception, danger, and desire as Netflix unveils the heart-pounding trailer for its upcoming heist action thriller, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. Packed with style, speed, and suspense, the film launches on April 25 and promises an edgy ride from start to finish. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and produced by Marflix Pictures in its streaming debut, it marks the first collaboration between Netflix and the production house founded by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand.


About the Jewel Thief trailer


Starring Saif Ali Khan as Rehan Roy — a charming and cunning thief with wits as sharp as his moves — and Jaideep Ahlawat as Rajan Aulakh, a cool and calculated mafia boss, the heist thriller boasts a star-studded ensemble cast. Joining them are Kunal Kapoor as Vikram Patel, a relentless detective determined to catch the thief red-handed, and Nikita Dutta as Farah, who has stolen a different kind of jewel - Rehan Roy’s heart. As loyalties shift and motives blur, the race begins for the ultimate prize: the coveted African Red Sun jewel. Buckle up for a high-stakes game of power, pride, and romance, infused with an adrenaline-fueled chase.


Watch the trailer below. 

A modern-day heist

Speaking about the film, the producers shared, “We’re constantly exploring new ways to tell stories that are stylish, compelling, and surprising. With Jewel Thief, we wanted to create a cinematic universe that felt both classic and fresh — a modern-day heist with emotion and pace. This is our first streaming venture, and we couldn't have asked for a better partner than Netflix to bring that vision to life. The story is slick, the characters are layered, and the scale is massive, so gear up for this action-packed adventure.”

For those unversed, this will be Saif’s first project after he was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence earlier this year. During the incident, Khan was severely injured, suffering damage to his thoracic spine and other body parts. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital with the help of an auto-rickshaw driver, where he was treated for five days before being discharged on January 21. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jewel Thief saif ali khan Jaideep Ahlawat Upcoming movie 2025 bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK