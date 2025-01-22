In the pictures and videos shared by the paparazzi, Saif Ali Khan’s home on the 11th and 12th floor of Satguru Sharan in Bandra, Mumbai was decorated with fairy lights

Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home Pic/ Satej Shinde, Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan gets a glittering welcome at home post discharge from hospital, see photo/video x 00:00

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan received a warm welcome as he arrived at his Bandra residence after being discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The actor was admitted following a stabbing attack by an intruder last week. In the pictures and videos shared by the paparazzi, Saif’s home on the 11th and 12th floor of Satguru Sharan was decorated with fairy lights.

Security tightened at Saif’s home

As Saif reached his building premises he waved to the media. The 'Hum Tum' actor looked healthy as he greeted the paparazzi with a smile. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were also spotted.

As per reports, security has been tightened at Saif’s home and CCTV cameras have been installed. He has hired personnel from actor Ronit Roy’s agency. The actor suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who hails from Bangladesh, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft. Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries. Saif underwent surgery to treat serious injuries, including the removal of a 2.5-inch-long blade.

Saif’s wife Kareena and their two kids Taimur and Jeh were staying at Karisma Kapoor’s home since the Mumbai police had secured the crime scene for investigation. The accused was also taken to their house to recreate the crime. A case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Saif Ali Khan's work projects

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in 'Devara Part 1', which hit theatres on September 27 last year. The film, which stars Saif alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Saif will next be seen in the heist thriller 'Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter', directed by Robbie Grewal. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a prominent role. This project marks Robbie Grewal's first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. The storyline will reportedly centre around a gripping battle between Saif Ali Khan's and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters.