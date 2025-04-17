Mumbai: Wadala cops arrest 22-year-old man for raping minor

Accused kidnapped the 6-year-old boy from his area; the accused worked with the victim’s father; according to the statement given by the victim’s father, a labourer, the accused worked with him

Accused, 22, is a native of Bihar. Representation Pic/istock

The Wadala police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor boy. The incident took place on Tuesday (April 15) at around 11.46 pm. Police have identified the accused as Gulfraj Jiul Alam, a native of Bihar.

According to the statement given by the victim’s father, a labourer, the accused worked with him. According to the police, Alam kidnapped the 6-year-old boy from BPT Colony in Wadala and took him near the railway tracks adjacent to the railway station, where he committed the crime.

“The victim was stripped naked, and sexually assaulted. The accused threatened to kill the victim if he revealed the incident to his parents,” said a police officer, adding that the victim was also physically assaulted by the accused.

The next day, the victim boy began crying in front of his parents and narrated the horrific incident, who then immediately approached the Wadala police and registered an FIR. Police shortly began investigating the incident and promptly arrested the accused on Wednesday, who then confessed to the crime.

Police said they have booked the accused under Sections 4, 6, and 8 of the POCSO Act and under Sections 137 (2), 115 (2), and 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Names and identities of the minor and related individuals have been withheld to protect their privacy, in accordance with the law.