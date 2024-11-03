The suspects who stabbed the influencer last month threatened her and her son and even posted video on Insta threatening to shoot them

Police have registered an FIR in the matter. Representation pic

Just a month after the stabbing of a social media influencer in Wadala, two accused have again issued threats against her and her family. On Saturday night, the suspects confronted Shabana Vishwanath Shetty, a 51-year-old influencer, and her son Annu, 20, wielding a machete and threatening to kill them. They later posted a video on social media Instagram, warning they would shoot them. Following the incident, the Wadala police registered another FIR and arrested both suspects.

The alleged attackers have been identified as Faiyaz Khan and Faiz Shaikh, who were previously involved in a stabbing case. According to sources, Shabana Shetty resides in Wadala with her husband, Vishwanath Shetty, 48, a property dealer, and their son, Annu, also known as Vikas.

In September, Annu was attacked by a group of four people, including Faiyaz and Faiz, while he was speaking with the sister of one of the accused outside their home. Their conversation escalated into a fight, and the attackers used a sharp knife. During the altercation, Shabana Shetty was also stabbed and hospitalised. The Wadala police registered a cross FIR at the time, as one of the attackers was also injured.

Speaking to mid-day, Shabana's husband, Vishwanath Shetty, said, “My wife was with family outside our home in Wadala on Saturday night when Faiyaz Khan and Faiz Shaikh arrived with a koyta. They threatened to kill her and our son, Annu. Faiyaz demanded to know where our son was, saying he wanted to kill him too.”

Shetty explained that his wife shouted for help, and locals gathered, but Faiz threatened the crowd, warning them not to interfere. After making these threats, the suspects fled and later uploaded a video on Instagram with the Hindi song Goli Maro, indicating they would shoot them.

Shetty immediately reported the incident to the Wadala police, who registered an FIR against Faiyaz and Faiz for the death threats. Following the FIR, the Wadala police arrested both suspects and are investigating further.

"Last month, while trying to protect our son, these men stabbed my wife and injured her. She was admitted to KEM Hospital, received treatment, and was discharged. The Wadala police also registered an FIR and a cross FIR, as one of the attackers was injured in the fight," Shetty added.

Speaking with mid-day, PSI Amruta Garude of the Wadala police station said, “We have arrested Faiyaz Khan and Faiz Shaikh for threatening the woman and her son in Wadala. They are in our custody.”

