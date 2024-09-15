A woman social media influencer who was involved in the incident has come forward with a claim that the police didn't take action after she was allegedly molested during the altercation

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Cross-complaint filed in Wadala altercation case, influencer alleges police negligence x 00:00

A fight broke out between two groups over a petty issue, and the Wadala Police registered a cross-complaint. The police are currently investigating the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a woman social media influencer who was involved in the incident has come forward with a claim that the police didn't take action after she was allegedly molested during the altercation.

According to the police report the complainant Shabana Vishwanath Shetty Shah (51), a social media influencer, and a resident of Wadala, in her statement of police said on September 13, Friday she received a call from her son Annu alias Vikas 20. "Vikas informed me that he was standing with her friend near her house in Wadala. When the girl's cousin Faiyaz Khan came along with Santosh Jadhav alias Chakki, Laddu alias Faiz Shaikh and Patil came near him. And question Vikas as to why he is talking with the girl and started assaulting him. However, I reached the spot with my brother Sadik Shah at the spot to find that my son had been assaulted by them brutally. We got into a dispute to release my son when Faiyaz Khan took out a knife and stabbed my son Vikas suffering injury on his hand and stabbed my son's friend Abid too with the knife. When I got in he even stabbed me in my stomach suffering a deep injury. And all the four ran away from the spot," said Shabana in her statement to police.

Shabana was then taken by the family to the KEM hospital where she underwent treatment for the injuries and was brought back home. "The accused who are involved in the matter have a huge criminal background and are an syndicate of police criminal nexus. This goons openly roam around in the area with knife. Also after they were detained last night one of the suspects Ladu made a live video on Instagram threatening our family about dire consequences. How can he made an live video from the police station. Is the police helping them do this? We requested the police to file a molestation and serious attack case. Instead, they were asking us to seek out the case or they would take an cross complaint and they did the same by taking a cross-case claiming one of the suspects was injured in the matter," he Vishwanath Shetty husband of Shabana.

The Wadala police have registered a case under sections 115 (2), 118 (1), 3(5), and 352 of the Indian penal code.

Milind Jadhav, Senior Police inspector, at Wadala Police station, confirmed a cross-complaint registered in the matter and said, "It was a fight between two groups over some petty issue. Both of them are known. We have registered an across complaint and are investigating the matter."