Breaking News
Man tears passport pages to hide Bangkok trip, held at Mumbai airport
Maharashtra govt signs MoUs with 74 companies for Rs 930 crore investment
Woman’s body found stuffed inside suitcase near railway tracks close to Mumbai
Parts of Maharashtra likely to witness above-normal rainfall, predicts IMD
Bombay HC reserves order on plea, says comedian not be arrested till then
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Worlds best squad

‘World’s best squad’

Updated on: 17 April,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  Birmingham
AP , PTI |

Top

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique hails team despite 2-3 defeat to Aston Villa; French outfit’s 5-4 aggregate across two legs ensures semi-final entry

‘World’s best squad’

PSG’s Achraf Hakimi celebrates scoring against Aston Villa in the quarter-final second leg at Birmingham on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
‘World’s best squad’
x
00:00

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique described his group of players as the “best squad in the world” after advancing to the Champions League semi-finals for the second straight season.


Under the Spaniard, PSG has replaced its “galacticos” like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe with talented up-and-coming players and the change in policy appears to be paying off.


Also Read: MCA secy: MSSA matches won’t clash with our ties


Luis EnriqueLuis Enrique

With the French league already secured, the Qatar-owned club can focus on winning the Champions League for the first time, having reached the last eight for the third time in five years — albeit after losing 2-3 to Aston Villa in the second leg of the quarter-final on Tuesday.

Luis Enrique reserved special praise for his goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, who produced a string of great saves to prevent Villa taking the game to extra time. “I think I have the best squad in the world, not only the goalkeeper,” Luis Enrique said after seeing his team advance 5-4 on aggregate. “In a club like we are at PSG, you have a lot of quality players and Gigi is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. And I have to say that match, for us, allows us to grow up and compete even better,” he added.

Achraf Hakimi was one of the early scorers for PSG on Tuesday — along with fellow full back Nuno Mendes — and the Morocco international said “we are on the way to becoming a big team” having already eliminated Premier League champion-elect Liverpool. “I think we are really confident right now,” Hakimi said. “We are again in the semi-final and we want to show PSG is a big team.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uefa champions league Paris St Germain football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK