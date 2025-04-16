PSG survive Aston Villa scare to reach Champions League semis

"At the end, we got them suffering like we did," said Emery. "To get this level is the next step forward that I want to try to build with Aston Villa"

Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates after the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg football match between Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England. Pic/AFP

Paris Saint-Germain survived a second half onslaught to beat Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate and reach the Champions League semi-finals despite a 3-2 defeat on Tuesday. The French champions were cruising towards the last four when full-backs Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes struck in the first 27 minutes to add to their 3-1 first leg lead. Youri Tielemans pulled a goal back for the English side before half-time and two goals in two minutes from John McGinn and Ezri Konsa transformed the tie early in the second period. PSG were thankful to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for keeping Unai Emery's men at bay and preventing another famous collapse in the Champions League knockout stages.

"At the end, we got them suffering like we did," said Emery. "To get this level is the next step forward that I want to try to build with Aston Villa." Villa boss Emery was in charge of PSG when Luis Enrique's Barcelona overturned a 4-0 first leg deficit with a dramatic 6-1 win in 2017. Luis Enrique again emerged victorious over his compatriot but this time was the one who watched his team almost blow a seemingly unassailable lead. "I have to say that match for us is something that allows us to grow up and try to compete even better," said Luis Enrique. "On the whole two matches we deserved to win and we are very happy because it's the second year in a row in the semi-finals."

Villa had not experienced a European night like this since 1983 and there was an embarrassing moment for the hosts before a ball was kicked as the Europa League anthem was played instead of the famous pre-match hymn of the Champions League. Luis Enrique's surprise decision to start Bradley Barcola ahead of Desire Doue was justified just 11 minutes in when he sprinted down the left and Emiliano Martinez spilled his cross into the path of Hakimi, who fired home the opener. Another blistering break from the visitors cut Villa open as Ousmane Dembele squared for left-back Mendes to stroke in his fourth Champions League goal of the season and second of the tie.

Royals in raptures

Villa's refusal to give up the fight was rewarded when Tielemans' deflected effort pulled a goal back before half-time. Villa fanatic Prince William and his son George were among the home support that were in raptures as what seemed an impossible fightback came closer to reality. McGinn's deflected effort flew into the top corner to restore parity on the night at 2-2. Emery's decision to start with Marcus Rashford up front ahead of top scorer Ollie Watkins was a controversial one before kick-off. Rashford has been reborn since a January loan move from Manchester United.

The England international was denied a goal by a stunning save from Donnarumma. But from the resulting corner, Rashford nutmegged Fabian Ruiz, skipped past Vitinha and cut the ball back for Konsa to slot in at the near post. A PSG side that looked imperious in the first 45 minutes were suddenly all at sea as Villa missed a series of chances to take the game to extra time. Donnarumma produced more brilliant saves to deny Tielemans and then Marco Asensio against his parent club. Willian Pacho blocked Ian Maatsen's goalbound effort in stoppage time to deny Villa at the death.

But they have surpassed expectations in their first experience of the elite level of European football for over four decades. For PSG, their quest to win the competition for the first time goes on and they have rarely had a better opportunity to end that wait. Arsenal are their likely semi-final opponents as the Gunners take a 3-0 quarter-final, first leg advantage away to holders Real Madrid on Wednesday. On the other half of the draw Barcelona will face either Inter Milan or Bayern Munich in a heavyweight clash. But PSG are arguably the continent's form side and with the Ligue 1 title long since sewn up, can focus entirely on conquering Europe in Munich on May 31.

