MCA secy: MSSA matches won’t clash with our ties

Updated on: 17 April,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

MSSA cricket secretary and former MCA Apex Council member Nadim Memon welcomed this decision

MCA secy: MSSA matches won’t clash with our ties

MCA secretary Abhay Hadap and MSSA cricket secretary Nadim Memon

In what will come as a big relief to budding cricketers, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has assured that none of their matches henceforth will clash with the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised U-16 Harris Shield and U-14 Giles Shield inter-school fixtures. MCA took this decision at their Annual General Meeting at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. 
   
“There was a suggestion that the Harris Shield and Giles Shield inter-school matches should not clash with any MCA matches and we have accepted it. In the past, there have been some instances when Harris Shield and Giles Shield matches would clash with MCA tournaments like the U-16 Payyade Trophy or the Ajit Naik U-14 tournament. 


“We have always tried to adjust such matches, but from now on players will not suffer as the MCA Committee will ensure that there will be no clashes of games any more. We believe that every cricketer should get the opportunity to play all matches,” MCA secretary Abhay Hadap told 
mid-day on Tuesday.


MSSA cricket secretary and former MCA Apex Council member Nadim Memon welcomed this decision. 

“Inter school cricket is a crucial platform for budding cricketers and should be given due importance. Inter-school games are as important as MCA selection matches. During the AGM, I requested the MCA to schedule their tournaments in such a way that they don’t clash with MSSA’s inter-school games. I’m thankful to them for accepting this request,” said Memon. 

