IPL 2025
MCA appreciation award for MSSA

Updated on: 25 March,2025 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent



The Honourable Governor of Maharashtra, CP Radhakrishnan presented the award to MSSA President Fr Jude Rodrigues and committee members Esmero Figueiredo and Nadim Memon during MCA’s Annual Awards Function at the MCA-BKC recently

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) was presented the Appreciation Award by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in recognition of their outstanding contribution to schools cricket that spans over a century. 


The Honourable Governor of Maharashtra, CP Radhakrishnan presented the award to MSSA President Fr Jude Rodrigues and committee members Esmero Figueiredo and Nadim Memon during MCA’s Annual Awards Function at the MCA-BKC recently. 


“This award is a testament to our tireless effort in promoting cricket through our historic tournaments,” said Fr Rodrigues.

