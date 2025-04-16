The MCA, during its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, approved the Apex Council’s decision to name the Wankhede Stadium’s Grand Stand Level 4 after Ajit Wadekar

Ex-India and Mumbai skipper Ajit Wadekar. Pic/Getty Images; (right) Rekha Wadekar

Listen to this article I am very happy and honoured that Ajit got his due reward, says wife Rekha Wadekar x 00:00

India and Mumbai captain Ajit Wadekar’s wife Rekha was delighted that her late husband will be honoured by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in the form of a stand.

The MCA, during its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, approved the Apex Council’s decision to name the Wankhede Stadium’s Grand Stand Level 4 after Ajit Wadekar. “I am very very happy and honoured that he [Wadekar] got his due reward for what he did for Mumbai as well as Indian cricket. I am thankful to MCA, Prof Ratnakar Shetty and all who wanted his name to be on a Wankhede Stadium stand,” Rekha Wadekar told-mid-day on Tuesday.

Wadekar, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 77, represented the country in 37 Tests and two ODIs from 1966 to 1974. He played 237 first-class matches. “This is a great reward for him, though he got it [honour] slightly late, but whatever he gets is really very good,” she remarked.



MCA AGM also approved the proposals to name Grand Stand Level 3 as Shri Sharad Pawar Stand, Divecha Pavilion Level 3 Stand as Rohit Sharma Stand and MCA Office Lounge in memory of late president Amol Kale, who passed away last June.