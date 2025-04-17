DC’s star Australian pacer delivers brilliant last over to force tie-breaker after which RR wilt under pressure

DC pacer Mitchell Starc (right) celebrates a Royals wicket in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Starc on the mark in super over thriller! x 00:00

Delhi Capitals trumped Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling Super Over finish in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

Chasing 189, RR finished at 188-4, thanks to a gritty half-century by Nitish Rana (51 off 28 balls) and a 37-ball 51 by opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

RR managed to post 11 in the five balls of the Super Over bowled by pacer Mitchell Starc where RR suffered two run‑outs. DC then chased down the target in just four balls off pacer Sandeep Sharma. This is RR’s third successive defeat.

Porel shines with 49

Earlier, Abishek Porel’s composed 49 was complemented byskipper Axar Patel’s explosive cameo as DC posted a mammoth 188-5 against RR.

If Porel and KL Rahul (38) laid a solid foundation with a 63-run stand, Axar’sblistering 13-ball 34, along with Tristan Stubbs’ (34 not out off 18 balls)late surge, provided the final flourish in an innings where momentum swung likea pendulum between the two sides.

The surface at the Feroz Shah Kotla wasn’t the easiest to bat on, offering gripand turn for the spinners.

Sandeep Sharma (0-33) bowled beautifully through his spell, though he lost hisrhythm in the final over, leaking four wides and a no-ball.

Sold start by DC

DC got off to a fiery start, with Jake Fraser-McGurk (nine) crackingback-to-back boundaries off Jofra Archer (2-32) to set the tone.

Young Porel lit up the Feroz Shah Kotla early on, taking the second over bystorm. He tore into Tushar Deshpande, smashing 23 runs, including four elegantboundaries.

But the highlight was a sublime flick over deep backward square for a maximumthat had the crowd roaring.

However, DC’s momentum faltered as Fraser-McGurk’s lean patch persisted. The Australianlofted a simple catch to Yashasvi Jaiswal at mid-off in the fourth over,gifting Rajasthan Royals a breakthrough.

Brief scores

DC 188-5 in 20 overs (A Porel 49, KL Rahul 38, T Stubbs 34*, A Patel 34; J Archer 2-32) beat RR 188-4 in 20 overs (N Rana 51, Y Jaiswal 51, S Samson 31) via Super Over

