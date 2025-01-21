Saif and his family have entrusted Ronit’s firm for his personal security following the incident. The attack occurred on January 16 when an intruder entered Saif’s home with alleged theft intentions

In Pic: Saif Ali Khan (Pic credit: Satej Shinde)

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital this evening, and he was all smiles as he reached his residence. The actor even waved at the paparazzi before he went inside the building. While Saif reached his residence, he was accompanied by heavy security. Meanwhile, another actor was also snapped with Saif—it was Ronit Roy. After seeing him with Saif, many wondered what he was doing there just after Saif was discharged from the hospital.

Saif Ali Khan hires personal security

After a security breach at his residence in Bandra, Saif Ali Khan decided to employ personal security, and for that, he reached out to Ronit Roy's security firm. Ronit owns a security firm, and Saif and his family have trusted them to provide security for the actor. When HT reached out to Ronit for more updates, he refrained from making any comments or giving out major updates about the situation. However, he shared, “We are already here with Saif. He is doing fine now and has come back.”

Saif Ali Khan was snapped outside his house at Satguru Sharan today. The actor, who was stabbed six times by an intruder, was clicked after he got discharged from the hospital. As Saif walked with heavy security, the camera spotted his hand bandaged. The actor, who fought bravely with the robber, was seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

About Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident

The stabbing incident happened at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16. The attack occurred when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the actor’s home with alleged intentions of theft. Saif, attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his housemaid, sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to investigate the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Further, according to the police, the accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane.