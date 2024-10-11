As he turns 59 today, October 11, it's clear that over the past thirty years, he has become one of the most talented actors in the industry. Take a look at his inspiring journey

Ronit Roy is a well-known actor in both television and film, and he has created a remarkable career with many popular shows and movies. His journey began with a lead role in Jaan Tere Naam (1992) and has evolved into significant parts in various OTT platforms and TV series. As he turns 59 today, October 11, it's clear that over the past thirty years, he has become one of the most talented actors in the industry.

Ronit Roy Birthday: The actors' journey from TV to movies

Ronit Roy’s rise to fame began in the late 90s when he entered the world of Indian television. His breakthrough came with the iconic role of Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. With his portrayal of the suave, yet ruthless businessman, Ronit not only captured the audience’s attention but also became one of the most recognized faces on Indian TV. The success of the show and his stellar performance earned him the title of "The Amitabh Bachchan of Television."

During this period, Ronit appeared in other popular serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where he played Mihir Virani, another iconic character that cemented his place as a TV star. His ability to bring intensity to his roles, regardless of whether he was playing a hero or an anti-hero, set him apart from his contemporaries.

Despite being at the top of his game on TV, Ronit had a desire to explore new horizons. The big screen called, but his initial foray into films wasn’t without its challenges. His early films like Jaan Tere Naam didn’t make the impact expected, and after a series of setbacks, Ronit found himself back in television. But this wasn’t the end—it was just the beginning of his journey to reinvent himself.

It wasn’t until the 2010s that Ronit made a strong comeback in films. His game-changing role came with Udaan (2010), where he played a strict, abusive father with such intensity that it shook audiences and critics alike. This performance reintroduced him to Bollywood, and this time, there was no looking back.

Even after making a successful transition to films, Ronit didn’t completely abandon television. His show Adaalat, where he played lawyer K.D. Pathak, became a hit and added another feather to his cap.

Post Udaan, Ronit Roy started landing powerful supporting roles in major films. He appeared in Student of the Year (2012) as a strict coach, 2 States (2014), where he portrayed a layered father character, and Kaabil (2017), where his villainous role was widely appreciated. We last saw Ronit Roy in Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri's debut movie, 'Farrey', and 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan.'