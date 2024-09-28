Ronit Roy has openly come out in support of the team against Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment to share his 'painful' experience on the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan set

A couple of days back, several crew and cast members of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' (BMCM) stood up for Ali Abbas Zafar when Pooja Entertainment filed a case against the filmmaker claiming that he, along with Himanshu Mehra, misappropriated the subsidy funds they took from Abu Dhabi authorities during the shoot of the big-budgeted actioner. From associate directors to actors, everyone took to social media and cleared that the production house's claims are "baseless" as Ali Abbas Zafar used the Abu Dhabi subsidy to clear off their dues.

Ronit Roy reveals payment struggles on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Set

Now, Ronit Roy has openly come out in support of the team against Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment to share that his and his team's dues were also cleared by Himanshu Mehra. Stating that Mehra came to his "rescue", Ronit said in an interview, "I'm lucky to have got a large part of my acting fees for my work on 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The money was supposed to come from Vashu Bhagnani and it came from Vashu Bhagnani, but that happened only after Himanshu Mehra intervened. And when it came to the dues of my staff and my security company that guarded the sets in Mumbai, it was all very much delayed and we got that also due to Himanshu Mehra."

He added that the dues were cleared from the Abu Dhabi subsidy, and said that Zafar and Mehra are trying their best to clear the dues in minimum time for all the unpaid crew. He said that his experience of working on 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was "painful" and added that he will never work with Pooja Entertainment ever again.

He also rubbished the allegations of Ali Abbas Zafar hijacking the film, "Vashu was on the set every day. He is a veteran. It is difficult to believe how he did not realise that on the set."

Previously, IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit said that they've been following up with Pooja Entertainment for the last 8 months, but no action was taken by them to clear the dues. He also said that the crew of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is being paid from the Abu Dhabi subsidy under the supervision of the FWICE.