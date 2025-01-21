Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital stated that Saif Ali Khan’s discharge papers were filed last night and he is expected to leave the premises between 10 am and 12 pm

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times after an intruder attacked him at his Bandra residence. He underwent a five-hour surgery at the nearby Lilavati Hospital and is set to be discharged today. Dr Nitin Dange stated that Saif’s discharge papers were filed last night and he is expected to leave the hospital between 10 am and 12 pm. Celebs such as Sanjay Dutt, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor were the ones who visited him on Monday night.

Why was Saif Ali Khan hospitalised?

Saif Ali Khan was receiving treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital following a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16. The attack occurred when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the actor's home with alleged intentions of theft. Saif, attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his housemaid, sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to investigate the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Further, according to the police, the accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. It was revealed that the accused is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh. The accused Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad was sent to 5-day police custody by Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday.

Saif Ali Khan's work projects

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in 'Devara Part 1', which hit theatres on September 27 last year. The film, which stars Saif alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Saif will next be seen in the heist thriller 'Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter', directed by Robbie Grewal. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a prominent role. This project marks Robbie Grewal's first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. The storyline will reportedly centre around a gripping battle between Saif Ali Khan's and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters.

With inputs from Priyanka Sharma