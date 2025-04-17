Businessman Robert Vadra has termed the ED summons in the Gurugram land case as politically motivated, accusing the BJP-led government of misusing agencies to target opposition leaders

Vadra claimed that the central government is misusing institutions like the ED for political gains.

Businessman Robert Vadra, responding to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) latest summons in connection with the Gurugram land deal case, has termed the move a "political vendetta," alleging that investigative agencies are being selectively used to target voices from the Opposition.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Vadra raised concerns over the impartiality of the agency, stating that leaders affiliated with non-BJP parties were being disproportionately targeted, while members of the ruling party remained untouched.

“This is political vendetta. Agencies are being misused, and this is entirely wrong. Where is the faith in such institutions when they only act against candidates who are potential chief ministers or from parties performing well?” he questioned. “Which BJP minister or leader has been summoned by the ED? Are we to believe that there are no allegations against anyone from the BJP?” he asked, adding that many from the ruling party are facing accusations, yet no similar action is seen against them.

Vadra, who is married to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, insisted that such pressure tactics would not weaken him. “I am someone who becomes stronger when harassed or pressurised. The people are with me. I speak up for them, especially when they are wronged by this party,” he said.

According to ANI reports, Vadra also noted that the questions posed by the ED during the current round of questioning were the same ones he had answered in 2019. “There is nothing new in this case. I was given a clean chit twice by BJP’s own Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. So why am I being summoned again?” he asked.

He further alleged that the recent developments were timed to coincide with political activity involving senior Congress leaders. “A chargesheet is filed against Sonia ji and Rahul, and on the same day, I receive a summons. It is clearly an orchestrated media narrative to suggest wrongdoing. But the public is not blind, they understand what’s really going on,” he said.

Vadra also linked the ED’s action to his recent social media posts condemning violence against minorities, suggesting that his outspokenness may have provoked political retaliation. “Ever since I voiced concerns over atrocities against minorities and people began suggesting that I should enter politics, these difficulties have started. This summons has no basis,” he stated, according to ANI.

Asked whether he intended to join politics, Vadra responded affirmatively. “Definitely, if the people wish it, and with my family’s blessings, I will join. I will work hard for Congress. This ED action will continue because we raise our voices, we fight injustice and that fight will go on,” he said.

On Wednesday, Vadra was seen entering the ED office in Delhi for his second round of questioning, accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi. The couple exchanged a brief hug before he went in, symbolising solidarity amid what Vadra described as politically motivated harassment. Despite the pressure, he reiterated that he remains resolute and will emerge even stronger.

(With inputs from ANI)