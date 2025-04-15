Breaking News
"Political vendetta," says Businessman Robert Vadra as he appears before ED in Gurugram land case

Updated on: 15 April,2025 12:25 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Whenever I talk for the people, they will try to suppress me. It's a political vendetta. They misuse the power of the probing agencies. I do not have any fear, as I have nothing to hide, Varda said.

ED has summoned Robert Vadra for questioning in Gurugram land case. Pic/PTI

Businessman Robert Vadra on Tuesday alleged that a "political vendetta" was behind the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summoning him in connection with a land case in Gurugram. Vadra marched from his residence to the ED office in Delhi following the summons today.


Speaking to reporters, Vadra said whenever he does something good for the people, the opposition tries to suppress him.


"Whenever I talk for the people, they will try to suppress me. It's a political vendetta. They misuse the power of the probing agencies. I do not have any fear, as I have nothing to hide," Varda said.


Congress supporters who were there with Vadra were also chanting slogans, "Jab jab Modi darta hai, ED ko aage karta hai," referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government allegedly using the probing agencies to create pressure on the opposition.

Earlier on Monday, Vadra, the husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressed his willingness to join politics, saying that if the Congress party felt he should take that step, he would do so with the blessings of his family.

Speaking to ANI, Vadra emphasised that his connection to politics has largely been due to his association with the Gandhi family. However, he stated that over the years, multiple political parties have tried to pull him into political discussions, often using his name as a distraction during elections or other issues.

"My association with politics is only because I am a member of the Gandhi family. But I will also say that in the last many years, many parties have used my name and always pulled me into politics by default because every time there's an election, they remember my name. Every time they have an issue that they want to digress from, they remember my name," Vadra said, adding that it has often felt like a political witch hunt and vendetta.

He noted that his family, particularly his wife, Priyanka and brother-in-law, Rahul Gandhi, has been a great source of learning, and they actively participate in Parliament. (ANI)

